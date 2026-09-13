Azmatullah Omarzai's unbeaten 64 guided Afghanistan to 156/8 after a top-order collapse to 43/5 in the first T20I against India. Arshdeep Singh was the standout bowler for India with figures of 3/19. India needs 157 runs to win.

A late resurgence led by Azmatullah Omarzai helped Afghanistan set India a target of 157 after recovering from a nightmarish top-order collapse in the first T20I of the three-match series at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday. Omarzai’s unbeaten 64 guided Afghanistan’s recovery from 43/5 in seven overs, while Arshdeep Singh starred with 3/19. Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakaravarthy chipped in with a wicket apiece.

India's Bowlers Dominate Early On

After Indian skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bowl, the Indian bowling attack vindicated his decision almost immediately, reducing the visitors to 41 for 4 within the Powerplay.

Returning to his first T20I after the IPL 2026, Jasprit Bumrah made an immediate impact, striking in the very first over to dismiss opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz (0) for a duck.

Afghanistan’s troubles worsened in the fourth over when a brilliant fielding effort from Ishan Kishan resulted in a run-out. Zadran went after scoring 11 runs..

Arshdeep Singh then removed Sediqullah Atal (13) in the following over, who played a wide yorker straight into the hands of Bumrah at short third.

Axar Patel capped off the dominant Powerplay by dismissing Gulbadin Naib (2), who sliced a lofted shot to Nitish Kumar Reddy in the outfield.

Mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy joined the party in the seventh over, crashing through the defences of Darwish Rasooli (2) to leave Afghanistan reeling at 43 for 5 in 7 overs.

Omarzai and Nabi Stage a Recovery

Following the collapse, Azmatullah Omarzai and veteran Mohammad Nabi mounted a rescue effort. The pair combined for a steady 83-run partnership for the sixth wicket to bring stability to the innings.

Omarzai and Nabi shifted gears in the 15th over, smashing 17 runs off Reddy before adding another 16 off Axar Patel’s over.

India Strike Back in Death Overs

Arshdeep Singh then returned in the 17th over to break the partnership, dismissing Nabi for a 27-ball 33.

Bumrah bowled the 18th over and only conceded 3 runs to finish off his outing with figures of 1/26 in 4 overs.

Arshdeep Singh returned to bowl the penultimate over and struck twice, dismissing Rashid Khan for 1 and Noor Ahmad for a duck, while Azmatullah Omarzai completed his half-century at the other end.

Omarzai continued to lead Afghanistan’s fight, with Mujeeb Ur Rahman joining him in the middle. The duo smashed 21 runs off the final over, bowled by Shivam Dube, taking Afghanistan to 156/8 in 20 overs. Omarzai remained unbeaten on 64 off 44 balls, with four fours and as many sixes.

Arshdeep Singh (3/19), Axar Patel (1/27), Jasprit Bumrah (1/26) and Varun Chakaravarthy (1/16) were the wicket-takers as Afghanistan set India a target of 157 runs to win in 20 overs.