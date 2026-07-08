Virender Sehwag wished Sourav Ganguly on his 54th birthday with a heartfelt post, celebrating his fearless leadership and the iconic shirt-waving moment at Lord's after the 2002 NatWest Series final, which symbolised a new era for Indian cricket.

Former India opener Virender Sehwag paid a heartfelt tribute to former captain Sourav Ganguly on his 54th birthday on Wednesday, recalling the iconic shirt-waving celebration at Lord's that became one of the defining images in Indian cricket history. Sharing a post on X, Sehwag celebrated Ganguly's fearless leadership and the unforgettable moment from the 2002 NatWest Series final that symbolised a new era for Indian cricket.

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'Two Kinds of People in the World'

"There are two kinds of people in the world. Those who wear shirts. And those who take off their shirt and make history. That day, the whole of India felt it--yes, brother, now we're in it too. Happy Birthday, Dada @SGanguly99. That Lord's balcony is still open today. #HappyBirthdayDada," Sehwag wrote.

The post referred to Ganguly's famous shirtless celebration on the Lord's balcony after India completed a stunning chase of 326 against England in the 2002 NatWest Series final. The then India captain removed his jersey and waved it in celebration after Mohammad Kaif (87 not out) and Yuvraj Singh (69) inspired India to a memorable comeback victory. The celebration was widely viewed as a response to former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff, who had taken off his shirt during England's celebration following a drawn ODI series in Mumbai earlier that year.

Ganguly's Enduring Legacy in Indian Cricket

Ganguly's influence on Indian cricket, however, extended far beyond that iconic image. Taking over the captaincy during one of the most turbulent phases in Indian cricket following the match-fixing scandal, the left-hander transformed the team's mindset, instilling aggression, self-belief and the confidence to compete overseas.

'God of Offside'

Known as the "God of Offside" for his elegant strokeplay through the cover region, Ganguly amassed 18,575 international runs in 424 matches, including 38 centuries and 107 half-centuries. He scored 7,212 runs in 113 Tests and 11,363 runs in 311 One-Day Internationals, making him one of India's greatest batters across formats.

Transformative Captaincy

As captain, Ganguly led India in 196 international matches, winning 97. His tenure featured several landmark achievements, including the famous 2001 Border-Gavaskar Trophy triumph over Steve Waugh's all-conquering Australia, India's maiden Test series victory in Pakistan in 2004, and appearances in the finals of the 2000 ICC KnockOut Trophy and the 2003 ICC Cricket World Cup.

Equally significant was his role in nurturing a generation of cricketers who would shape Indian cricket for years to come. Ganguly placed his faith in young talents such as MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Zaheer Khan, Irfan Pathan, Gautam Gambhir and Sehwag himself, many of whom went on to become match-winners and key figures in India's ICC title-winning campaigns.

More than two decades after that unforgettable afternoon at Lord's, Ganguly's fearless leadership, winning mentality and enduring legacy continue to inspire Indian cricket, with Sehwag's birthday message serving as another reminder of the lasting impact "Dada" has had on the game.

(ANI)