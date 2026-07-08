Sporting Club Delhi co-owner Dhruv Sood is excited for the ISL 2026-27 season. The league is shifting to a club-led commercial model where clubs hold commercial rights, and the AIFF will retain administrative control and oversight.

Sporting Club Delhi co-owner and CEO Dhruv Sood expressed excitement for the Indian Super League (ISL) 2026-27 season, expressing hope for more people engaging with Indian football. Notably, the Sporting Club Delhi was previously based in Hyderabad, operating as Hyderabad FC before relocating to Delhi and being rebranded as Sporting Club Delhi.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to ANI, Dhruv Sood said the club is excited for its first full season, following a successful pilot phase from January to May in the ISL 2025-26. He highlighted the growing football interest in Delhi and India, adding that Sporting Club Delhi aims to engage fans and promote Indian football. "We are very excited. This is our first full season. We've had a sort of like a pilot run from January, February to May, and it was great to see people turn out. There's a new degree of football craze going around in the city and the country, so I'm hoping people also start focusing on Indian football and we'll try our best to get people engaged, get the city engaged," Dhruv Sood said.

New Club-Led Commercial Model for ISL

Notably, the AIFF and the Managing Committee of the Indian Super League (ISL), represented by FC Goa, NorthEast United FC and Sporting Club Delhi, held a press conference in New Delhi on Wednesday, according to a press release from AIFF. The press conference was addressed by M Satyanarayan, Akshay Rohatgi, Head of Competitions, AIFF, Ravi Puskur, CEO, FC Goa, Mandar Tamhane, CEO, NorthEast United FC, and Dhruv Sood.

At the conference, it was announced that the clubs will hold the commercial rights for the Indian Super League going forward, while the AIFF will retain administrative control and oversight of key operational aspects, in a move toward a more globally common, club-led commercial model. "From our side, we are very committed to making this league one of the best in Asia," said Satyanarayan. "We are also keeping in mind the recent Supreme Court's order and the new National Sports Governance Act."

Sood concurred, "In SC Delhi's first season, the Ministry did come forward and offered their full support to the league, with regard to the availability of stadiums. The AIFF also did their best to reduce the cost of the league".

Broadcast-Driven Future

Expanding on the new season, Tamhane said, "It will be a broadcast-driven model. We are moving towards a club-led model because both the clubs and the AIFF believe it is the right approach from the perspective of long-term commercial and financial sustainability."

Next, the Clubs/Managing Committee will issue an RFP (Request for Proposal) to secure a broadcast partner and work on sponsorships. The AIFF will send a letter to all 14 clubs asking them to confirm their participation.

Full Home-and-Away Season Confirmed

The 2026-27 season will be held in a home-and-away format. "We will have a full-fledged season where every team will play their respective home and away games in a full quota rather than having to play a truncated format. We look forward to working collectively with the AIFF to try and ensure that the league is as successful as it can be," said Puskur.

The league calendar will be planned around the FIFA Men's International Match Windows (scheduled for September, October, November and March) and the AFC club competition schedules to ensure the best possible preparations for the national team as well as the participating clubs (FC Goa and East Bengal FC) in continental competitions.

Touching upon the topic of release of players for the national team by the clubs, Satyanarayan said, "We have already had several rounds of discussions with the clubs and requested them to release players for a longer period for the 'National Interest.' The earlier we move forward with the process, the better we can plan the scheduling. We are hopeful this will happen with the cooperation from the clubs, particularly as the league is now being run jointly by the clubs and the AIFF." (ANI)