CSK Dominates DC as Samson Smashes Match Winning 87 | IPL 2026 Highlights

Chennai Super Kings delivered a clinical performance to defeat Delhi Capitals by 8 wickets in IPL 2026. After restricting DC to 155, CSK chased the target comfortably thanks to a sensational unbeaten 87 by Sanju Samson. A dominant partnership sealed the win, boosting CSK’s playoff hopes significantly.0:00 - CSK crush DC by 8 wickets in Delhi1:23 - CSK chase 156 comfortably in 17.3 overs2:45 - Match-winning 100+ partnership seals game

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