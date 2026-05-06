CSK Dominates DC as Samson Smashes Match Winning 87 | IPL 2026 Highlights

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CSK Dominates DC as Samson Smashes Match Winning 87

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : May 06 2026, 11:09 AM IST
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Chennai Super Kings delivered a clinical performance to defeat Delhi Capitals by 8 wickets in IPL 2026. After restricting DC to 155, CSK chased the target comfortably thanks to a sensational unbeaten 87 by Sanju Samson. A dominant partnership sealed the win, boosting CSK’s playoff hopes significantly.0:00 - CSK crush DC by 8 wickets in Delhi1:23 - CSK chase 156 comfortably in 17.3 overs2:45 - Match-winning 100+ partnership seals game

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