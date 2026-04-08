RR vs MI Highlights: Rajasthan Royals Storm to No.1 After Crushing Mumbai Indians | IPL 2026

RR vs MI Highlights: Rajasthan Royals Storm to No.1 After Crushing Mumbai Indians
Rajasthan Royals delivered a dominant performance to defeat Mumbai Indians in a rain-shortened clash, storming to the top of the IPL 2026 points table. Powered by Yashasvi Jaiswal’s explosive knock and a ruthless bowling attack, RR completely outplayed MI in all departments.
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