Indian javelin thrower Rohit Yadav is set to compete at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow. The 25-year-old, with a personal best of 87.05m, is focusing on consistency and refining his technique to deliver a strong performance.

Indian javelin thrower Rohit Yadav is set to return to the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, aiming to build on his steady international progress and deliver a strong performance on the big stage. With a personal best of 87.05m, a top eight finish at the previous Commonwealth Games and a place among the world's leading javelin throwers, the 25-year-old Rohit has steadily established himself as one of India's most dependable names in the event, according to a release.

Focus on Consistency and Technique

As he prepares to compete in Glasgow, his focus remains firmly on refining the small details that can make the biggest difference. "Over the last few seasons, I've understood that success in javelin isn't about producing one big throw-it's about being able to reproduce your best throws consistently. That's been my biggest focus in training. I've worked a lot on my run-up, rhythm and release, because when those come together naturally, the distances take care of themselves. Glasgow is another opportunity to test myself against a strong field, and I'm excited to see where my preparation stands."

The Role of Recovery and Support

For an event as demanding as javelin, recovery is as important as training, and Rohit has benefitted from the expertise available at the Inspire Institute of Sport over the years. "In javelin, staying healthy is just as important as throwing far. The team at the Inspire Institute of Sport has supported me during different phases of my journey, particularly with recovery and sports science. That kind of support helps you return with confidence and continue competing at your best."

Experience and Mental Approach

Having competed on some of the biggest stages in world athletics, Rohit believes experience has taught him that patience and execution matter more than chasing numbers, the release said. "I've learned not to think too much about the distance before I throw. The moment you start chasing a mark, you can lose your rhythm. My focus is always on attacking the runway with confidence, staying relaxed and executing each throw the way I've practised. If I can do that consistently, I know the results will follow."

Already among India's leading javelin throwers, Rohit now has another opportunity to underline his consistency on one of athletics' biggest stages as he looks to contribute to India's campaign in Glasgow. (ANI)