Champions League Chaos: Paris Burns As PSG Fans Riot After Win Over Arsenal | Football News

Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League celebrations descended into chaos as violent clashes broke out between football fans and police across France.More than 400 people were arrested after PSG's victory over Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League final. Authorities deployed thousands of police officers across Paris amid fears of unrest, but celebrations quickly spiralled into confrontations involving fireworks, flares, vandalism and attacks on law enforcement.Police responded with tear gas as crowds gathered in the French capital, while disruptions affected public transport services including buses, trains and rail networks.The unrest comes despite French authorities implementing a major security operation after deadly incidents linked to PSG celebrations in previous years.Watch the full report for the latest updates, eyewitness footage and details on how authorities responded to one of the biggest nights in French football history.

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