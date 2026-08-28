Former Indian cricketers Virender Sehwag and Suresh Raina celebrated Raksha Bandhan by sharing heartfelt posts and pictures with their sisters. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended greetings on the occasion.

Former Indian cricketers Virender Sehwag and Suresh Raina celebrated Raksha Bandhan on Thursday and extended warm wishes on the occasion. Taking to Instagram, Sehwag wished his followers on Raksha Bandhan and shared a picture of his sisters tying a rakhi on his wrist.

Sharing the picture, Sehwag wrote, "Kalaai pe dhaaga, dil mein vaada. Happy Raksha Bandhan to the sisters who tie love around the wrists and strength around the heart." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virrender Sehwag (@virendersehwag)

Suresh Raina, on the other hand, shared a heartfelt Raksha Bandhan message, describing his sister as an integral part of his life and calling their bond more meaningful than the rakhi itself.

"You are a part of the joys of home, You are a story woven into every prayer of mine. The rakhi is just a thread, sister, You are the most beautiful bond of my life," Raina wrote in an X post, sharing a picture of himself with his sister. घर की खुशियों का एक हिस्सा है तू, मेरी हर दुआ में शामिल एक किस्सा है तू। राखी तो बस एक धागा है बहन, मेरी ज़िंदगी का सबसे खूबसूरत रिश्ता है तू। ❤️🧿#happyrakshabandhan pic.twitter.com/qiw9inMOLN — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) August 28, 2026

PM Modi, Amit Shah Extend Greetings

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended greetings on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

Prime Minister Modi conveyed his heartfelt wishes and prayed for happiness, prosperity and success in everyone's lives. In a post on X, PM said, "Heartfelt wishes on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. May this sacred festival bring happiness, prosperity, and success into all your lives. May the bond of love, affection, and mutual trust remain forever unbreakable--that is my heartfelt wish." (ANI)