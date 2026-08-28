Procam International unveils a new avatar for HDOR - 100 Days of Running, a fitness movement inspired by Fit India. It invites people of all ages to run, walk, or cycle, with registrations opening on National Sports Day, August 29, 2026.

Procam International on Friday announced a new avatar for HDOR - 100 Days of Running, a movement that has been building a culture of consistent fitness for the past 11 years. Now part of the Procam portfolio, HDOR is launched in its new avatar with a stronger platform, wider reach and renewed ambition to make fitness easy to start, fun to sustain and accessible to everyone, as per a press release.

Inspired by the vision of Fit India, HDOR - 100 Days of Running invites people of all ages and fitness levels to run, walk, cycle or take on a duathlon, wherever they are and in a way that works for them. At the heart is a simple belief: taking the first step towards a more active life is always possible. Mumkin Hai.

Registration and Event Schedule

Registrations open on India's National Sports Day, August 29, 2026, at https://hdor.com/ with the 100-day journey beginning on the October 10, 2026 and concluding on the January 17, 2027.

Bridging Technology and Fitness

India's digital adoption has moved rapidly from connectivity to everyday usage, creating new opportunities to make healthy and active lifestyles more accessible. With more than a billion Indians now connected to the internet, technology is increasingly enabling people to discover, track, and sustain healthier habits.

At the same time, the growing prevalence of lifestyle-related risks, reinforces the need to make regular physical activity part of everyday life. In this evolving landscape, HDOR finds its place--bringing technology and movement together to make fitness more flexible, inclusive, and easier to sustain.

A Vision for a Fitter India

Vivek Singh, Joint Managing Director, Procam International, said, "HDOR is not really about 100 days of running. It is about using 100 days of movement to build a habit. You don't need to be fit to start. You start to become fit. Our vision is to make movement accessible to every household and, in doing so, contribute to the larger vision of a Fit India."

Community Impact Partnership

The Akshaya Patra Foundation, a direct implementation partner for the PM POSHAN program, has come on board as the exclusive Community Impact Partner for HDOR - 100 Days of Running.

Through the partnership, every participant will have the opportunity to contribute towards providing hot and nutritious meals to children every school day. Prepared to meet the nutritional needs of children, these meals help support regular school attendance and enable children to focus better on their education and development.

How HDOR - 100 Days of Running Works

HDOR - 100 Days of Running is built around a simple framework that helps build consistency and rewards you for making daily movement a habit. Here's how it works:

-Get Started: Download the HDOR app from Google Play and the Apple App Store.

-Choose Your Activity: Run, walk, cycle, or take on a duathlon.

-Move Your Way: Complete a minimum of 2.5 km of running/walking or 8 km of cycling

-Complete the Challenge: Be active on 85 out of the 100 days to qualify as a Finisher.

-Take Your Rest Days: You have 15 rest days built into the programme, giving you the flexibility to stay consistent and complete the HDOR challenge

-Track Your Journey: Log your activity through the HDOR app or sync your compatible wearable and fitness platform.

-Stay Engaged: Take on challenges, climb leaderboards, hit milestones and win rewards worth ₹10 lakh.

-Meet GoGo, Your Fitness Buddy: HDOR's virtual Fitness Buddy keeps you motivated, guides you along the way and celebrates your progress.

-Open to Everyone: Registrations start at Rs 599. Inclusive of GST.

-Be Part of Something Bigger: As part of your HDOR journey, you can also participate virtually in three of the world's leading distance-running events- Delhi Half Marathon 2026, Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata 2026 and Tata Mumbai Marathon 2027. (ANI)