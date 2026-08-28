Mohammad Kaif believes Virat Kohli’s presence could have changed the result of India’s drawn second Test against Sri Lanka. Kaif said India lacked energy and became complacent despite having a chance to win on Day 5. He argued that Kohli’s intensity, constant encouragement and aggressive approach could have kept the team alert throughout the match.

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif believes Virat Kohli's presence could have made a difference as India settled for a draw in the second Test against Sri Lanka. India entered the final day with a chance to push for victory. Sri Lanka were four wickets down and held a slender 16-run lead, but the hosts fought back strongly through Sonal Dinusha.

Dinusha produced a brilliant knock as Sri Lanka eventually declared at 429/9, leaving India with a target of 216. However, the match ended in a draw after the two teams shook hands. Reacting to the result, Kaif said India appeared to lack the energy and intensity needed to force a result. According to him, a player like Kohli could have kept the side switched on during the long final-day battle.

‘Playing Tests isn’t everyone’s cup of tea’

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Kaif said Test cricket demands sustained concentration and effort over long periods. “Playing Tests isn’t everyone’s cup of tea, boss. It’s a very long game and you have to keep bowling continuously,” Kaif said.

He added that Kohli's presence could have helped maintain the team's intensity.

“I felt that if someone like Virat Kohli had been playing this match, he would have been constantly shouting and keeping his team switched on,” Kaif said.

Kaif felt India may have become too relaxed because the pitch was offering considerable assistance to the bowlers.

“At times, I felt we took things for granted, thinking, ‘Just keep bowling, it will happen. The ball is turning so much, it will happen on its own,’” he said.

Kaif says India lacked energy

The former India batter said he was disappointed by what he saw as a lack of urgency from the Indian team. According to Kaif, India did not create enough pressure on their own and appeared to wait for the pitch to produce opportunities.

“We created very few things ourselves. Our energy levels were also very low. That is why I am saying, if Virat Kohli had been playing this Test, the result would have been different,” Kaif said.

He believes Kohli's aggressive personality could have lifted the atmosphere on the field and encouraged other players to maintain their focus.

Kohli was well known during his Test career for his high energy levels and for constantly communicating with teammates, whether India were batting, bowling or fielding.

‘He would have kept everyone switched on’

Kaif suggested that Kohli would have constantly pushed his teammates to raise their intensity.

“He would have been telling everyone, ‘Come on, Sarfaraz, come on, Jaiswal,’” Kaif said.

He also felt Kohli may have tried to put additional pressure on Sri Lankan batter Sonal Dinusha through his aggressive presence and verbal exchanges.

Kaif pointed out that India appeared to get involved in confrontations with the wrong players instead of finding ways to unsettle Sri Lanka's key batter.

“Who were we getting into confrontations with? We were getting into confrontations with Kumara,” he said.

For Kaif, the bigger issue was not simply the draw but India's failure to maintain the intensity required to convert a promising position into a victory.

Sri Lanka fight back to save the Test

India had a genuine opportunity to force a result on Day 5 when Sri Lanka were four wickets down.

However, Dinusha's resistance changed the course of the match. His innings helped Sri Lanka recover and build a strong enough lead to set India a target.

The hosts eventually declared at 429/9, giving India 216 runs to chase.

With time running out, neither side was able to force a decisive result, and the teams agreed to end the match in a draw.

Kaif's comments have now added another dimension to the discussion around India's performance, particularly their ability to maintain intensity during long Test matches.

Virat Kohli retired from Test cricket in May 2025, bringing an end to a long and successful career in the format. He had earlier stepped away from T20 internationals in June 2024. Kohli now represents India only in One-Day Internationals.

His retirement left India without one of their most experienced and intense figures in Test cricket.