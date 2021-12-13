  • Facebook
    PSG's Kylian Mbappe reaches 100th Ligue 1 goal on a night graced by Spider-Man Tom Holland (See pictures)

    Paris Saint-Germain witnessed a double treat as Spider-Man and its lead cast Tom Holland visited the club. Also, Kylian Mbappe reached a century of goals while playing against Monaco.

    PSG Kylian Mbappe reaches 100th Ligue 1 goal on a night graced by Spider-Man Tom Holland See pictures ayh
    Team Newsable
    Paris, First Published Dec 13, 2021, 12:06 PM IST
    French giant Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) recently had a unique visitor at the club. On Saturday, to promote Marvel Comics' upcoming movie, Spider-Man: No Way Home, lead actor Tom Holland visited the club, both as Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Incidentally, he was also present during the Ballon d'Or ceremony last week and was astounded while meeting the record seven-time winner Lionel Messi.

    Also read: PSG manager Pochettino expects 'incredible' Lionel Messi to fire all cylinders after Ballon d'Or glory

    Meanwhile, Holland visited the club and its home round Le Parc des Princes. The club shared some of the pictures of the same on its social media handles. Dressed as Spider-Man, he poses in the dressing room and on the field, while he also enters the ground as Peter Parker and clicks himself with a PSG jersey in the name of Spider-Man, with Neymar's jersey hung in the background of the dressing room. Check out the pictures below.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Paris Saint-Germain (@psg)

    Spider-Man: No Way Home is scheduled to hie the theatres globally on December 16. It happens to be the third Spider-Man film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) featuring Holland. The movie is deemed unique for the multiverse concept that would witness the return of villains from the previous Spider-Man franchises, and possibly Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield as Spider-Man.

    Also watch: BBL 2021-22: SpiderMan makes appearance during Renegades-Strikers game, scares off official

    Meanwhile, club striker Kylian Mbappe did something special on Sunday night. During PSG's home game against Monaco, it won 2-0 to maintain its top spot in Ligue 1 2021-22. While both the goals were a brace from Mbappe, he happened to score his 100th goal in the tournament to date. Notably, Mbappe played for Monaco before moving to PSG in 2018-19. He scored 16 Ligue 1 goals in 41 matches for Monaco, while currently, he has 85 from 96 for PSG.

