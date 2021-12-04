  • Facebook
    PSG manager Pochettino expects 'incredible' Lionel Messi to fire all cylinders after Ballon d'Or glory

    Paris Saint-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino has backed the 'incredible talent' of Lionel Messi, adding that the forward will soon fire on all cylinders.

    paris saint germain manager mauricio pochettino expects incredible lionel messi to fire all cylinders after ballon dor glory
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Paris, First Published Dec 4, 2021, 12:42 PM IST
    All eyes are now on Paris Saint-Germain's star striker Lionel Messi, who recently bagged a record 7th Ballon d'Or award that set tongues wagging with several netizens questioning if the 34-year-old deserved this glory over Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski. However, despite the controversy surrounding Messi's Ballon d'Or win, Paris Saint-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino has backed the 'incredible talent', adding that the forward will soon fire on all cylinders.

    Ahead of PSG's trip to Lens over the weekend, Pochettino told reporters that Lionel Messi has an incredible talent and has consistently scored. "He will continue to score plenty more here. It is just a matter of time and efficiency," added the manager.

    Lionel Messi stunned the football world when he left his boyhood club Barcelona to join the French giants on a two-year deal earlier this year. However, the Argentine has had a snail-paced start to his stint at Paris Saint-Germain, scoring four goals in 12 appearances so far for the club.

    Also read: Ballon d’Or 2021: Lionel Messi wins record-extending 7th title, Cristiano Ronaldo finishes 6th

    Manager Mauricio Pochettino said that Lionel Messi gets a lot of chances in every PSG game, adding that the ball will eventually go find its way to the nets. Pochettino said that the former Barcelona legend would subsequently help the club a lot like he already does.

    The French giants are top of the table on 41 points after 16 games. They are 12 points ahead of Olympique de Marseille, who has a hand game. The Parisian club now faces a tough test against fifth-placed Lens. Ahead of this clash, Pochettino urged the players to be more clinical in their performance, adding that the key will be to score goals with enhanced efficiency. Lauding a 'very physical' Lens team, the PSG manager added that the opponents have had a great season backed by an excellent team and coach Franck Haise.

    Meanwhile, Sergio Ramos is expected to return to training on Sunday (December 5) after missing their 0-0 draw against Nice. In a statement, PSG said that the 35-year-old defender's workload had been adjusted due to muscle fatigue.

    Also read: Ballon d'Or for Alexia Putellas: Barcelona's next legend in the making after Lionel Messi

    Last Updated Dec 4, 2021, 1:58 PM IST
