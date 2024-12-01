Premier League 2024-25: Arsenal dominate London Derby with resounding 5-2 win over West Ham

Arsenal secured a commanding 5-2 victory over West Ham in a thrilling London derby on Saturday night, solidifying their position in the Premier League's top four race.

Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Dec 1, 2024, 2:26 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 1, 2024, 2:26 AM IST

Arsenal secured a commanding 5-2 victory over West Ham in a thrilling London derby on Saturday night, solidifying their position in the Premier League's top four race. Mikel Arteta's side showcased attacking flair and composure to claim bragging rights against their city rivals.

The Gunners took an early lead in the 10th minute, with Gabriel Magalhaes rising highest to nod in Bukayo Saka's pinpoint corner. The visitors appeared briefly vulnerable when West Ham seemed to have equalized through Crysencio Summerville, but the goal was ruled out for offside following Riccardo Calafiori's wayward back pass.

Arsenal doubled their advantage with a well-crafted team move, as Saka combined with Martin Odegaard to set up Leandro Trossard, who coolly slotted home. Odegaard then got on the scoresheet himself, converting a penalty after Lucas Paqueta fouled Saka in the box.

The floodgates opened further just two minutes later when Kai Havertz calmly finished a Trossard assist to make it 4-0, leaving the Hammers reeling.

West Ham rallied late in the first half, pulling a goal back through Aaron Wan-Bissaka before Emerson Palmieri curled in a stunning free kick to narrow the deficit to 4-2. However, Arsenal reasserted their dominance when Fabianski's misjudged punch struck Gabriel, resulting in a second penalty. Saka stepped up and confidently restored Arsenal’s three-goal lead deep into first-half stoppage time.

The second half was a more subdued affair, with Arsenal comfortably managing their lead. West Ham had a golden opportunity to reduce the deficit late on, but Danny Ings fired wide, missing the chance for a consolation.

The win keeps Arsenal within six points of leaders Liverpool, albeit having played one more match, while West Ham remain precariously positioned in 14th, just six points above the relegation zone.

