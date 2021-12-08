  • Facebook
    BBL 2021-22: SpiderMan makes appearance during Renegades-Strikers game, scares off official (WATCH)

    The BBL 2021-22 is being played in Australia, which happens to be the 11th season. Meanwhile, here's how SpiderMan entertained the fans during Melbourne Renegades and Adelaide Strikers game.

    Big Bash League, BBL 2021-22: SpiderMan makes appearance during Renegades-Strikers game, scares off official (WATCH)
    Melbourne VIC, First Published Dec 8, 2021, 2:48 PM IST
    The 11th edition of the Big Bash League (BBL) is underway. Meanwhile, something interesting happened from the fans and entertainment perspective on Tuesday. During the Melbourne Renegades and Adelaide Strikers match at the Docklands Stadium in Melbourne, renowned Marvel Comics superhero SpiderMan appeared.

    Now, before you carried away and start wondering if it was Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield or Tobey Maguire, we will give you the heartbreaking news right away that it wasn't the case. It was some random stunt performer who made an appearance for entertaining the fans. Also, since Marvel is sponsoring the stadium, aka Marvel Stadium, it was a promotional stunt.

    ALSO SEE: Former India U-19 skipper Unmukt Chand kicks off preparations for maiden BBL stint

    Spidey was seen gliding into the ground upside down through a cable in some visuals shared from the ground. In a video shared by the Marvel Stadium on Twitter, Spidey displays his acrobatic combat abilities, pretending to be fight ready against an official who is scared and later runs off. Overall, fans were delighted by the same.

    It appears to be a promotion for Marvel's upcoming movie SpiderMan: No Way Home, due to hit the theatres on December 17. The fans are eagerly awaiting the film due to the concept of the multiverse being introduced. The film will witness the return of the villains from the previous SpiderMan movie franchises, as have been depicted in the trailers so far. Although it has not been declared if Andrew Garfield or Tobey Maguire will return in their role as SpiderMan, fans are sure of it, despite Marvel choosing to keep it a secret.

    ALSO READ: BBL 2021-22: Unmukt Chand signs for Melbourne Renegades, to become first Indian male to play in the tournament

    As for the match, it was a thriller, with the home team winning it by just a couple of runs. The Renegades managed 153/9, courtesy of Mackenzie Harvey (56). In reply, the Strikers could manage 151/8, with Harry Nielsen (30), while Zakir Khan claimed 3/24. It was the opening game of both sides for the BBL season.

