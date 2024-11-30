Messi extends greetings on FC Barcelona's 125th anniversary, fans wish his return for one last season

FC Barcelona celebrated its 125th anniversary, with Lionel Messi extending his wishes on social media, and expressing his love for the club despite his absence from the event.

football Messi extends greetings on FC Barcelona's 125th anniversary, fans wishes his return for one last season dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Nov 30, 2024, 3:56 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 30, 2024, 4:02 PM IST

It was FC Barcelona's 125th anniversary yesterday (Nov 29) and the culers around the world celebrated the occasion. FC Barcelona held a gala at 
Gran Teatre del Liceu to commemorate the anniversary which was attended by players and fans. However, the event was without the presence of their greatest player, Leo Messi.

Also Read: Messi snubs Barcelona's 125th anniversary: Has Laporta's betrayal left a lasting rift?

The Argentine legend spent most of his prime with Catalan giants until a heartbreaking farewell in 2021. His absence might have been likely due to his rift with current club president-Joan Laporta. Nevertheless, Messi will forever be a culer and has extended his wishes to club of his life through a post on social media. In the post captioned "Happy 125th anniversary to the best club in the world", Messi shared some of the photos from his life at Barcelona.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi)

In a recent interview ahead of the club's 125th anniversary, Messi said it was an honour to be part of Barcelona's history and he misses the club a lot. 

"It's an honour to be part of the club, to be a Barça fan. I am lucky that God led me there and I was able to spend most of my life at such a wonderful club. It's a special club, different to the rest, with the difficulties that poses at the moment, given how things are managed in football these days", he said, adding, "I miss the club a lot, the city, the people, the affection ... And, as always, I hope things keep going well and we can keep making this great club even greater".

He also picked his favourite moment at Barça, which is the 2009-10 sextuple winning season. "The year we won the six trophies. You enjoy every day, training, games ... going out to play and knowing how the games would end.

"We had so much confidence that we were going to win. It was a year I really enjoyed and I think everyone else did, too.", he said.

The team coached by Pep Guardiola won LaLiga, the Champions League, Copa del Rey, UEFA Super Cup, Spanish Supercopa and the Club World Cup in the season 2009-10.

Also Read: Lionel Messi pays tribute to Barcelona on 125th anniversary, admits missing the club, city and fans' love

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

India vs PM XI: Rohit, Gill miss pink-ball game time as rain washes out Day 1; match now set for 50 overs snt

India vs PM XI: Rohit, Gill miss pink-ball game time as rain washes out Day 1; match now set for 50 overs

Champions Trophy 2025: PCB sticks to 'no hybrid model' stance, key ICC meeting adjourned till Saturday snt

Champions Trophy 2025: PCB sticks to 'no hybrid model' stance, key ICC meeting adjourned till Saturday

Indian team unlikely to go to Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025, says MEA; cites security concerns WATCH snt

India unlikely go to Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025, says MEA; cites security concerns (WATCH)

football Messi vs Ronaldo debate reignited: FIFA faces backlash for nominating Argentine for Best Men's Player 2024 snt

Messi vs Ronaldo debate reignited: FIFA faces backlash for nominating Argentine for Best Men's Player 2024

EXCLUSIVE Sebastian Coe lauds PM Modi's vision, highlights impact of athletes like Neeraj Chopra (WATCH) snt

EXCLUSIVE: Sebastian Coe lauds PM Modi's vision, highlights impact of athletes like Neeraj Chopra (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Skoda Kylaq to Kia Syros: 5 new cars hitting the roads in December 2024 gcw

Skoda Kylaq to Kia Syros: 5 new cars hitting the roads in December 2024

Will Pakistan accept hybrid model for Champions Trophy 2025? Under pressure PCB chairman meets Emirates Board head snt

Will Pak accept hybrid model for Champions Trophy 2025? Under pressure PCB chairman meets Emirates Board head

How to make rajma curry without soaking the beans: Quick and easy recipe NTI

How to make rajma curry without soaking the beans: Quick and easy recipe

Ugly to Bheja Fry: 9 Low-budget Indian films that hit the box office NTI

Ugly to Bheja Fry: 9 Low-budget Indian films that hit the box office

Ugly to Bheja Fry: 9 Low-budget Indian films that hit the box office NTI

Ugly to Bheja Fry: 9 Low-budget Indian films that hit the box office

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon