Messi extends greetings on FC Barcelona's 125th anniversary, fans wish his return for one last season

FC Barcelona celebrated its 125th anniversary, with Lionel Messi extending his wishes on social media, and expressing his love for the club despite his absence from the event.

It was FC Barcelona's 125th anniversary yesterday (Nov 29) and the culers around the world celebrated the occasion. FC Barcelona held a gala at

Gran Teatre del Liceu to commemorate the anniversary which was attended by players and fans. However, the event was without the presence of their greatest player, Leo Messi.

The Argentine legend spent most of his prime with Catalan giants until a heartbreaking farewell in 2021. His absence might have been likely due to his rift with current club president-Joan Laporta. Nevertheless, Messi will forever be a culer and has extended his wishes to club of his life through a post on social media. In the post captioned "Happy 125th anniversary to the best club in the world", Messi shared some of the photos from his life at Barcelona.

In a recent interview ahead of the club's 125th anniversary, Messi said it was an honour to be part of Barcelona's history and he misses the club a lot.

"It's an honour to be part of the club, to be a Barça fan. I am lucky that God led me there and I was able to spend most of my life at such a wonderful club. It's a special club, different to the rest, with the difficulties that poses at the moment, given how things are managed in football these days", he said, adding, "I miss the club a lot, the city, the people, the affection ... And, as always, I hope things keep going well and we can keep making this great club even greater".

He also picked his favourite moment at Barça, which is the 2009-10 sextuple winning season. "The year we won the six trophies. You enjoy every day, training, games ... going out to play and knowing how the games would end.

"We had so much confidence that we were going to win. It was a year I really enjoyed and I think everyone else did, too.", he said.



The team coached by Pep Guardiola won LaLiga, the Champions League, Copa del Rey, UEFA Super Cup, Spanish Supercopa and the Club World Cup in the season 2009-10.

