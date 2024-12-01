Why Winter season makes us sleepy and lazy? Check causes, solutions

Feeling extra sleepy during winter is common, but what are the reasons behind it? Learn how reduced sunlight, longer nights, and cold temperatures affect our bodies

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Dec 1, 2024, 8:59 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 1, 2024, 8:59 AM IST

As winter arrives, we crave staying in bed. Winter lethargy is common. But have you ever wondered why we feel sleepier in winter? Nature plays a significant role

article_image2

Winter Lethargy
Shorter days and longer nights in winter make many people feel sluggish and sleepy throughout the day. Why does this happen?

article_image3

Circadian Rhythm
Shorter winter days, less sunlight, and cold temperatures affect our circadian rhythm, which regulates our sleep-wake cycle. This leads to daytime sleepiness

article_image4

Increased Melatonin
Longer nights signal our brains to produce more melatonin, the sleep hormone, leading to sleepiness even during the day

article_image5

Vitamin D Deficiency
Reduced sunlight exposure lowers vitamin D levels, contributing to fatigue and lethargy

article_image6

Lack of Physical Activity
In cold weather, people prefer staying indoors rather than exercising. This directly impacts energy levels and can cause sleepiness and lethargy

article_image7

Dietary Changes
During winter, we tend to eat more fried and carbohydrate-rich foods like pakoras due to the cold, which can lead to lethargy

article_image8

Comfort and Coziness
The cold outside and the warm, cozy feeling indoors keep the body in a relaxed state, making you feel sleepy frequently

article_image9

Combating Winter Lethargy
Maintain a regular sleep schedule by going to bed and waking up at the same time every day. This will prevent daytime sleepiness

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

How to make rajma curry without soaking the beans: Quick and easy recipe NTI

How to make rajma curry without soaking the beans: Quick and easy recipe

Daily Horoscope for November 30, 2024: From Aries to Pisces; here's how your day will be today gcw

Daily Horoscope for November 30, 2024: From Aries to Pisces; here's how your day will be today

Numerology Prediction for November 30, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number gcw

Numerology Prediction for November 30, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number

Numerology Prediction for November 29, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number gcw

Numerology Prediction for November 29, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number

Recipe for 'lavish' Ambani laddu' goes viral, HERE how to make this healthy dessert (WATCH) dmn

Recipe for 'lavish' Ambani laddu goes viral, HERE's how to make this healthy dessert (WATCH)

Recent Stories

IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for Bengaluru; BBMP chief cancels officials' leave to handle emergency vkp

IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for Bengaluru; BBMP chief cancels officials' leave to handle emergency

Who is Kash Patel? Indian-American lawyer tapped by Donald Trump to lead FBI AJR

Who is Kash Patel? Indian-American lawyer tapped by Donald Trump to lead FBI

Honda Activa e QC1 Electric Scooter Launch: Know price, range, features and specifications RBA

Honda Activa e QC1 Electric Scooter Launch: Know price, range, features and specifications

LPG Cylinder prices increase for the sixth month in a row; Check new rates in your cities in December 2024 anr

LPG Cylinder prices increase for the sixth month in a row; Check new rates in your cities

IRCTC Christmas tour packages: Discounts to Kashmir and Kerala in December vkp

IRCTC Christmas tour packages: Discounts to Kashmir and Kerala in December

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon