Why Winter season makes us sleepy and lazy? Check causes, solutions
Feeling extra sleepy during winter is common, but what are the reasons behind it? Learn how reduced sunlight, longer nights, and cold temperatures affect our bodies
As winter arrives, we crave staying in bed. Winter lethargy is common. But have you ever wondered why we feel sleepier in winter? Nature plays a significant role
Winter Lethargy
Shorter days and longer nights in winter make many people feel sluggish and sleepy throughout the day. Why does this happen?
Circadian Rhythm
Shorter winter days, less sunlight, and cold temperatures affect our circadian rhythm, which regulates our sleep-wake cycle. This leads to daytime sleepiness
Increased Melatonin
Longer nights signal our brains to produce more melatonin, the sleep hormone, leading to sleepiness even during the day
Vitamin D Deficiency
Reduced sunlight exposure lowers vitamin D levels, contributing to fatigue and lethargy
Lack of Physical Activity
In cold weather, people prefer staying indoors rather than exercising. This directly impacts energy levels and can cause sleepiness and lethargy
Dietary Changes
During winter, we tend to eat more fried and carbohydrate-rich foods like pakoras due to the cold, which can lead to lethargy
Comfort and Coziness
The cold outside and the warm, cozy feeling indoors keep the body in a relaxed state, making you feel sleepy frequently
Combating Winter Lethargy
Maintain a regular sleep schedule by going to bed and waking up at the same time every day. This will prevent daytime sleepiness