Why Winter season makes us sleepy and lazy? Check causes, solutions

Feeling extra sleepy during winter is common, but what are the reasons behind it? Learn how reduced sunlight, longer nights, and cold temperatures affect our bodies

As winter arrives, we crave staying in bed. Winter lethargy is common. But have you ever wondered why we feel sleepier in winter? Nature plays a significant role

Winter Lethargy

Shorter days and longer nights in winter make many people feel sluggish and sleepy throughout the day. Why does this happen?

Circadian Rhythm

Shorter winter days, less sunlight, and cold temperatures affect our circadian rhythm, which regulates our sleep-wake cycle. This leads to daytime sleepiness

Increased Melatonin

Longer nights signal our brains to produce more melatonin, the sleep hormone, leading to sleepiness even during the day

Vitamin D Deficiency

Reduced sunlight exposure lowers vitamin D levels, contributing to fatigue and lethargy

Lack of Physical Activity

In cold weather, people prefer staying indoors rather than exercising. This directly impacts energy levels and can cause sleepiness and lethargy

Dietary Changes

During winter, we tend to eat more fried and carbohydrate-rich foods like pakoras due to the cold, which can lead to lethargy

Comfort and Coziness

The cold outside and the warm, cozy feeling indoors keep the body in a relaxed state, making you feel sleepy frequently

Combating Winter Lethargy

Maintain a regular sleep schedule by going to bed and waking up at the same time every day. This will prevent daytime sleepiness

Latest Videos