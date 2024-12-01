Cyclone Fengal brings chill: Spicy Ginger Pepper soup recipe to keep you warm

With Cyclone Fengal increasing the cold and rain in the northern interior regions of the state, this recipe provides a spicy soup commonly made in rural areas to combat the chill.

Cyclone Fengal has increased cold and rain in the northern interior regions of the state, making it difficult to leave the house without warm clothing.

The cold, rain, and wind increase the risk of cold-related illnesses. This special soup recipe from rural areas can be made in five to six minutes.

Ingredients for the soup

2 Black peppercorns, 1/2 tsp cumin, 2 mint leaves, a pinch of turmeric, salt to taste, 2 cloves, 1/4 tsp lemon juice, 2 glasses of water, 1/2 inch ginger.

How to make spicy soup

Coarsely grind black pepper and cumin seeds. Heat two glasses of water in a large pot until it starts boiling.

As the water heats, add the ground pepper-cumin mixture and mint leaves. Add chopped ginger, mix well, and then add crushed cloves.

Add a pinch of turmeric powder and salt, boil for 4-5 minutes. Strain and add lemon juice. Jaggery can replace salt.

