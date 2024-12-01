Cyclone Fengal brings chill: Spicy Ginger Pepper soup recipe to keep you warm

With Cyclone Fengal increasing the cold and rain in the northern interior regions of the state, this recipe provides a spicy soup commonly made in rural areas to combat the chill.

article_image1
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Dec 1, 2024, 8:59 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 1, 2024, 8:59 AM IST

Cyclone Fengal has increased cold and rain in the northern interior regions of the state, making it difficult to leave the house without warm clothing.

article_image2

The cold, rain, and wind increase the risk of cold-related illnesses. This special soup recipe from rural areas can be made in five to six minutes.

article_image3

Ingredients for the soup

2 Black peppercorns, 1/2 tsp cumin, 2 mint leaves, a pinch of turmeric, salt to taste, 2 cloves, 1/4 tsp lemon juice, 2 glasses of water, 1/2 inch ginger.

article_image4

How to make spicy soup

Coarsely grind black pepper and cumin seeds. Heat two glasses of water in a large pot until it starts boiling.

article_image5

As the water heats, add the ground pepper-cumin mixture and mint leaves. Add chopped ginger, mix well, and then add crushed cloves.

article_image6

Add a pinch of turmeric powder and salt, boil for 4-5 minutes. Strain and add lemon juice. Jaggery can replace salt.

