Bayern Munich vs PSG Highlights | Dembele Sinks Bayern, Kane’s Late Goal Not Enough

Paris Saint-Germain survived a dramatic night at Allianz Arena to knock Bayern Munich out of the UEFA Champions League and book their place in the final against Arsenal. Ousmane Dembélé’s early goal stunned Bayern, while Harry Kane’s late strike came too late to save the German giants from heartbreak in front of their home fans.0:00 – Kickoff & Early Drama1:36 – Dembele’s Stunning Goal2:28 – Kane’s Late Goal & PSG Celebrations

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