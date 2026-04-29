PSG 5-4 Bayern Munich | INSANE 9-Goal Thriller | UCL Semi Final 2026 Highlights

Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern Munich delivers an all-time classic in the UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg! PSG secure a dramatic 5-4 win in Paris, with goals from Ousmane Dembele, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, and Joao Neves, while Harry Kane, Michael Olise, Dayot Upamecano, and Luis Diaz lead Bayern’s incredible fightback.From penalties and VAR drama to a stunning late comeback, this 9-goal thriller is now one of the highest-scoring semi-finals in Champions League history.PSG take a narrow advantage into the second leg at the Allianz Arena, with everything still to play for.Watch full match highlights, key moments, and post-match reactions from Luis Enrique and Vincent Kompany.

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