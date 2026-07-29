President Droupadi Murmu congratulated Gulveer Singh and Harjinder Kaur for winning silver medals at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026. Gulveer won a historic silver in the men's 10,000m, while Harjinder clinched silver in weightlifting.

President Droupadi Murmu congratulated Indian athletes Gulveer Singh and Harjinder Kaur on winning silver medals at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026, praising their performances and saying they had made the nation proud. In a post shared by Rashtrapati Bhavan on X, President Murmu congratulated Gulveer Singh on his silver medal in the men's 10,000m event, highlighting his historic achievement of securing India's first-ever Commonwealth Games medal in the discipline.

"Hearty congratulations to Gulveer Singh on your splendid achievement! By winning the Silver Medal in the Men's 10,000m race at Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026, you have earned India its first-ever Commonwealth Games medal in the men's 10,000m event. The nation is proud of you. I wish you many more laurels in future," the post read. President Murmu also congratulated Harjinder Kaur for clinching silver in the women's 69kg weightlifting event at the Games. "Heartiest congratulations to Harjinder Kaur on clinching the Silver Medal in the Women's 69kg weightlifting event at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026. You have made India proud with your spirited performance. May you continue to scale new heights of success," it wrote.

India's Productive Day at Glasgow

India enjoyed another productive day at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow on Tuesday, with Gulveer Singh creating history by winning the country's first-ever medal in the men's 10,000m and Harjinder Kaur clinching silver in weightlifting, while three Indian boxers stormed into the semifinals to assure the nation of at least three more medals.

Gulveer Singh's Historic Silver

Gulveer emerged as the star of the day, producing a remarkable performance to claim silver in the men's 10,000m. The Army athlete clocked 27:49.78, staying with the lead pack throughout before producing a blistering final-lap sprint to finish behind Australia's Ky Robinson. His silver ended India's long wait for a medal in the event, marking the country's first-ever podium finish in the men's 10,000m at the Commonwealth Games.

Harjinder Kaur Clinches Silver

Harjinder Kaur opened India's account on Day 6 with a silver medal in the women's 69kg weightlifting event. The Punjab lifter finished with a career-best total of 227kg, including 101kg in the snatch and 126kg in the clean and jerk, to finish behind Canada's Charlotte Simoneau. Harjinder also enjoyed a memorable outing by rewriting the Commonwealth Games snatch record twice before eventually improving on the bronze medal she had won at the Birmingham 2022 Games. (ANI)