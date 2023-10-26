National Games 2023: PM Modi inaugurates 37th edition after spectacular opening ceremony in Goa (WATCH)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi official inaugurate the 37th National Games in the state of Goa, heralding a significant milestone in India's rich sporting heritage. Join us as we witness this historic moment unfold.

The 37th edition of the National Games has officially commenced with a grand inauguration by Prime Minister Modi in the vibrant state of Goa. The event kicked off with a spectacular opening ceremony that captivated the audience. Be sure to watch the highlights and stay tuned for exciting sporting action throughout the competition.

The 37th edition of the National Games commenced at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao, Goa, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi presiding over the inaugural ceremony on Thursday evening. During the event, the Prime Minister also addressed the participating athletes.

Live Coverage:

The National Games 2023 will be telecast live on DD Sports in India. Live streaming and highlights can be watched on the YouTube channel of Prasar Bharti Sports and Jio Cinema. This provides an opportunity for sports enthusiasts to follow the events and support their favorite athletes and teams throughout the games.