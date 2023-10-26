Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    National Games 2023: PM Modi inaugurates 37th edition after spectacular opening ceremony in Goa (WATCH)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi official inaugurate the 37th National Games in the state of Goa, heralding a significant milestone in India's rich sporting heritage. Join us as we witness this historic moment unfold.

    First Published Oct 26, 2023, 7:45 PM IST

    The 37th edition of the National Games has officially commenced with a grand inauguration by Prime Minister Modi in the vibrant state of Goa. The event kicked off with a spectacular opening ceremony that captivated the audience. Be sure to watch the highlights and stay tuned for exciting sporting action throughout the competition.

    The 37th edition of the National Games commenced at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao, Goa, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi presiding over the inaugural ceremony on Thursday evening. During the event, the Prime Minister also addressed the participating athletes.

    Live Coverage:

    The National Games 2023 will be telecast live on DD Sports in India. Live streaming and highlights can be watched on the YouTube channel of Prasar Bharti Sports and Jio Cinema. This provides an opportunity for sports enthusiasts to follow the events and support their favorite athletes and teams throughout the games.

    Hardik Pandya's absence adds complexity to Ashwin's inclusion in upcoming clash with England

    ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan battling lineup struggles against South Africa, moving towards a low score

    Bukayo Saka nears equalling Arsenal's three-decade-old record of consecutive league games

    MS Dhoni reveals 'true' date of his retirement from international cricket; its not August 15

    'Perfect 10's': WATCH armless archer Sheetal Devi become 1st Indian woman to win 2 Asian Para Games gold

    Israel deploys 'Sponge Bombs' as secret weapon to thwart Hamas tunnels

    Hardik Pandya's absence adds complexity to Ashwin's inclusion in upcoming clash with England

    6 easy steps to make natural soaps at home

    7 exciting actor duos we can't wait to see!

    Chandu Champion: Kartik Aaryan visits Dagadusheth Halwai Ganpati temple amid ongoing shoot in Pune

    Chinese fighter pilot's dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    'They are anti-social, promote anarchy...' RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism (WATCH)

    Israel-Hamas War Exclusive: 'Israelis were slaughtered... this is a crime against humanity'

    Israel-Hamas War Report: The story of Hamas savagery at Kibbutz Be’eri

