    National Games 2023: PM Modi to inaugurate 37th edition today; schedule, venue, where to watch & more

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi to officially inaugurate the 37th National Games in the vibrant state of Goa, marking a historic moment in India's sporting history.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Oct 26, 2023, 4:00 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present for the official inauguration of the 37th National Games in the dynamic state of Goa, heralding a significant milestone in India's rich sporting heritage. Join us as we witness this historic moment unfold at 6:30 PM. The 37th edition of India's National Games is a significant multi-sport event taking place in Goa, with a wide range of sports being hosted across various cities. Here is an overview of the schedule and venues for the different sports:

    Schedule and Venue details

    In Goa:

    Gymnastics - October 23-28 - Peddem Multi-Purpose Indoor Stadium, Mapusa
    Billiards & Snooker - October 27-30 - Badminton Hall, Peddem Sports Complex, Mapusa
    Rowing - October 28-November 1 - Chapora River, Mapusa
    Hockey - October 30-November 8 - Hockey Ground, Peddem Sports Complex, Mapusa
    Boxing - November 1-8 - Peddem Multi-Purpose Indoor Stadium, Mapusa
    Shooting - November 2-9 - Mendrem Shooting Range, Mapusa
    Canoeing & Kayaking - November 4-7 - Chapora River, Mapusa
    Rollball - October 30-November 2 - Manohar Parrikar Indoor Stadium, Navelim, Margao
    Sepak Takraw - October 30-November 3 - Fatorda Multi-Purpose Hall, Margao
    Lawn Tennis - October 30-November 5 - Multi-Purpose Ground, Fatorda, Margao
    Handball - November 4-8 - Manohar Parrikar Indoor Stadium, Navelim, Margao
    Sqay Martial Arts - November 6-8 - Fatorda Multi-Purpose Hall, Margao
    Football (Men) - October 30-November 8 - PJN Stadium, Fatorda, Margao
    Beach Football - October 28-November 1 - Colva Beach, Margao
    Basketball - October 23-28 - Manohar Parrikar Indoor Stadium, Navelim, Margao
    Aquatics - October 29-November 4 - Swimming Pool Campal, Panjim
    Athletics - October 29-November 3 - Athletics Stadium, Bambolim, Panjim
    Table Tennis - October 29-November 2 - Campal Multi-Purpose Indoor Stadium, Panjim
    Gatka - October 31-November 2 - Campal Open Ground, Panjim
    Mini Golf - November 1-3 - Miramar Beach, Panjim
    Wrestling - November 1-3 - Campal Open Ground, Panjim
    Wushu - November 1-4 - Campal Open Ground, Panjim
    Volleyball - November 1-5 - S.P.M Stadium, Goa University, Panjim
    Rowing (Coastal/Tidal Sport) - November 3-6 - Hawai Beach, Dona Paula, Panjim
    Yachting - November 3-8 - Hawaii Beach, Dona Paula, Panjim
    Beach Volleyball - November 4-7 - Miramar Beach, Varca Beach, Panjim
    Kabaddi - November 4-8 - Campal Multi-Purpose Indoor Stadium, Panjim
    Triathlon - November 4-7 - Caranzalem - Miramar Road, Panjim
    Lagori - November 5-6 - Campal Open Ground, Panjim
    Yogasana - November 5-9 - Campal Open Ground, Panjim
    Judo - November 6-8 - Campal Open Ground, Panjim
    Kalaripayattu - November 7-8 - Campal Open Ground, Panjim
    Pencak Silat - October 26-29 - Campal Open Ground, Panjim

    Outside Goa:

    Cycling (Track Race) - November 2-5 - Indira Gandhi Stadium Complex, New Delhi
    Golf - November 5-9 - Delhi Golf Club, Delhi

    Live Coverage:

    The National Games 2023 will be telecast live on DD Sports in India. Live streaming and highlights can be watched on the YouTube channel of Prasar Bharti Sports and Jio Cinema. This provides an opportunity for sports enthusiasts to follow the events and support their favorite athletes and teams throughout the games.

    Last Updated Oct 26, 2023, 4:11 PM IST
