National Games 2023: PM Modi to inaugurate 37th edition today; schedule, venue, where to watch & more

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present for the official inauguration of the 37th National Games in the dynamic state of Goa, heralding a significant milestone in India's rich sporting heritage. Join us as we witness this historic moment unfold at 6:30 PM. The 37th edition of India's National Games is a significant multi-sport event taking place in Goa, with a wide range of sports being hosted across various cities. Here is an overview of the schedule and venues for the different sports:

Schedule and Venue details

In Goa:

Gymnastics - October 23-28 - Peddem Multi-Purpose Indoor Stadium, Mapusa

Billiards & Snooker - October 27-30 - Badminton Hall, Peddem Sports Complex, Mapusa

Rowing - October 28-November 1 - Chapora River, Mapusa

Hockey - October 30-November 8 - Hockey Ground, Peddem Sports Complex, Mapusa

Boxing - November 1-8 - Peddem Multi-Purpose Indoor Stadium, Mapusa

Shooting - November 2-9 - Mendrem Shooting Range, Mapusa

Canoeing & Kayaking - November 4-7 - Chapora River, Mapusa

Rollball - October 30-November 2 - Manohar Parrikar Indoor Stadium, Navelim, Margao

Sepak Takraw - October 30-November 3 - Fatorda Multi-Purpose Hall, Margao

Lawn Tennis - October 30-November 5 - Multi-Purpose Ground, Fatorda, Margao

Handball - November 4-8 - Manohar Parrikar Indoor Stadium, Navelim, Margao

Sqay Martial Arts - November 6-8 - Fatorda Multi-Purpose Hall, Margao

Football (Men) - October 30-November 8 - PJN Stadium, Fatorda, Margao

Beach Football - October 28-November 1 - Colva Beach, Margao

Basketball - October 23-28 - Manohar Parrikar Indoor Stadium, Navelim, Margao

Aquatics - October 29-November 4 - Swimming Pool Campal, Panjim

Athletics - October 29-November 3 - Athletics Stadium, Bambolim, Panjim

Table Tennis - October 29-November 2 - Campal Multi-Purpose Indoor Stadium, Panjim

Gatka - October 31-November 2 - Campal Open Ground, Panjim

Mini Golf - November 1-3 - Miramar Beach, Panjim

Wrestling - November 1-3 - Campal Open Ground, Panjim

Wushu - November 1-4 - Campal Open Ground, Panjim

Volleyball - November 1-5 - S.P.M Stadium, Goa University, Panjim

Rowing (Coastal/Tidal Sport) - November 3-6 - Hawai Beach, Dona Paula, Panjim

Yachting - November 3-8 - Hawaii Beach, Dona Paula, Panjim

Beach Volleyball - November 4-7 - Miramar Beach, Varca Beach, Panjim

Kabaddi - November 4-8 - Campal Multi-Purpose Indoor Stadium, Panjim

Triathlon - November 4-7 - Caranzalem - Miramar Road, Panjim

Lagori - November 5-6 - Campal Open Ground, Panjim

Yogasana - November 5-9 - Campal Open Ground, Panjim

Judo - November 6-8 - Campal Open Ground, Panjim

Kalaripayattu - November 7-8 - Campal Open Ground, Panjim

Pencak Silat - October 26-29 - Campal Open Ground, Panjim

Outside Goa:

Cycling (Track Race) - November 2-5 - Indira Gandhi Stadium Complex, New Delhi

Golf - November 5-9 - Delhi Golf Club, Delhi

Live Coverage:

The National Games 2023 will be telecast live on DD Sports in India. Live streaming and highlights can be watched on the YouTube channel of Prasar Bharti Sports and Jio Cinema. This provides an opportunity for sports enthusiasts to follow the events and support their favorite athletes and teams throughout the games.