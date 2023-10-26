National Games 2023: PM Modi to inaugurate 37th edition today; schedule, venue, where to watch & more
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present for the official inauguration of the 37th National Games in the dynamic state of Goa, heralding a significant milestone in India's rich sporting heritage. Join us as we witness this historic moment unfold at 6:30 PM. The 37th edition of India's National Games is a significant multi-sport event taking place in Goa, with a wide range of sports being hosted across various cities. Here is an overview of the schedule and venues for the different sports:
Schedule and Venue details
In Goa:
Gymnastics - October 23-28 - Peddem Multi-Purpose Indoor Stadium, Mapusa
Billiards & Snooker - October 27-30 - Badminton Hall, Peddem Sports Complex, Mapusa
Rowing - October 28-November 1 - Chapora River, Mapusa
Hockey - October 30-November 8 - Hockey Ground, Peddem Sports Complex, Mapusa
Boxing - November 1-8 - Peddem Multi-Purpose Indoor Stadium, Mapusa
Shooting - November 2-9 - Mendrem Shooting Range, Mapusa
Canoeing & Kayaking - November 4-7 - Chapora River, Mapusa
Rollball - October 30-November 2 - Manohar Parrikar Indoor Stadium, Navelim, Margao
Sepak Takraw - October 30-November 3 - Fatorda Multi-Purpose Hall, Margao
Lawn Tennis - October 30-November 5 - Multi-Purpose Ground, Fatorda, Margao
Handball - November 4-8 - Manohar Parrikar Indoor Stadium, Navelim, Margao
Sqay Martial Arts - November 6-8 - Fatorda Multi-Purpose Hall, Margao
Football (Men) - October 30-November 8 - PJN Stadium, Fatorda, Margao
Beach Football - October 28-November 1 - Colva Beach, Margao
Basketball - October 23-28 - Manohar Parrikar Indoor Stadium, Navelim, Margao
Aquatics - October 29-November 4 - Swimming Pool Campal, Panjim
Athletics - October 29-November 3 - Athletics Stadium, Bambolim, Panjim
Table Tennis - October 29-November 2 - Campal Multi-Purpose Indoor Stadium, Panjim
Gatka - October 31-November 2 - Campal Open Ground, Panjim
Mini Golf - November 1-3 - Miramar Beach, Panjim
Wrestling - November 1-3 - Campal Open Ground, Panjim
Wushu - November 1-4 - Campal Open Ground, Panjim
Volleyball - November 1-5 - S.P.M Stadium, Goa University, Panjim
Rowing (Coastal/Tidal Sport) - November 3-6 - Hawai Beach, Dona Paula, Panjim
Yachting - November 3-8 - Hawaii Beach, Dona Paula, Panjim
Beach Volleyball - November 4-7 - Miramar Beach, Varca Beach, Panjim
Kabaddi - November 4-8 - Campal Multi-Purpose Indoor Stadium, Panjim
Triathlon - November 4-7 - Caranzalem - Miramar Road, Panjim
Lagori - November 5-6 - Campal Open Ground, Panjim
Yogasana - November 5-9 - Campal Open Ground, Panjim
Judo - November 6-8 - Campal Open Ground, Panjim
Kalaripayattu - November 7-8 - Campal Open Ground, Panjim
Pencak Silat - October 26-29 - Campal Open Ground, Panjim
Outside Goa:
Cycling (Track Race) - November 2-5 - Indira Gandhi Stadium Complex, New Delhi
Golf - November 5-9 - Delhi Golf Club, Delhi
Live Coverage:
The National Games 2023 will be telecast live on DD Sports in India. Live streaming and highlights can be watched on the YouTube channel of Prasar Bharti Sports and Jio Cinema. This provides an opportunity for sports enthusiasts to follow the events and support their favorite athletes and teams throughout the games.