Cyclone Fengal impacts Andhra Pradesh & Telangana; take these precautions to protect crops

Cyclone Fengal brings heavy to very heavy rains in Andhra Pradesh and scattered showers in Telangana. Learn how rice farmers can protect their crops during this challenging time.

Heavy to very heavy rains are currently lashing Andhra Pradesh, while Telangana experiences moderate rainfall. The depression in the southwest Bay of Bengal intensified into Cyclone Phengal on Friday, bringing rains to both states. Farmers are deeply concerned about the impact on their rice crops during the harvest season. Some have already harvested, while others are prepared to do so. The ongoing rains pose a significant risk of crop loss. Agricultural and disaster management officials advise farmers to postpone harvesting. Farmers are in a difficult situation, worried about the impact of Cyclone Fengal on their ready-to-harvest crops. Those who have already harvested and stored their crops are facing a dire situation as their hard-earned produce gets drenched in the rain. They are making every effort to protect their crops from the downpour. Other farmers face an even worse situation, with heavy rains and potential floods threatening their crops before they can be harvested. Floodwaters entering the fields are causing widespread concern. However, by taking certain precautions, they can mitigate the damage.

Precautions for Rice Farmers: 1. Farmers who have already harvested should bring their crops home as soon as possible. After the rain subsides, dry the crops and transport them to the mill or market. 2. If rain starts while the crop is in stacks, immediately pile it up and cover it with tarpaulins. Ensure rainwater doesn't collect around the stacks. Farmers who have transported their rice to the market should also follow these precautions. 3. Use plastic bags instead of gunny bags to transport the rice to prevent water damage. 4. Government procurement centers are being set up in villages, offering support prices for crops. It's advisable to sell the produce there if the rains haven't started yet. 5. Farmers who haven't harvested yet should prevent floodwaters from entering their fields. Farmers should work together to prevent breaches in the tanks due to floodwaters. Given the current intensity of the cyclone, it's best to postpone harvesting.

Cyclone Fengal's Impact on AP: The depression in the Bay of Bengal has intensified into Cyclone Fengal. Heavy to very heavy rains are already lashing Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Rains have now started in Andhra Pradesh, with moderate to heavy rainfall in several districts. The IMD predicts that Cyclone Fengal will move northwestwards in the Bay of Bengal and cross the coast between Puducherry and Tamil Nadu on Saturday afternoon. Wind speeds of 90 kmph are expected along the coast, prompting warnings for public safety. Several districts in Andhra Pradesh are at risk of very heavy rainfall and flash floods, particularly coastal and low-lying areas. The IMD forecasts a significant impact of Cyclone Phengal on coastal and Rayalaseema districts, especially Nellore, Tirupati, Chittoor, Annamayya, and YSR Kadapa, with heavy rains and potential flash floods. Scattered showers and cloudy skies are expected in other areas. Fishermen are advised not to venture out due to rough seas. Alerts have been issued at major ports in the state, including a third-level warning at Krishnapatnam and second-level warnings at Visakhapatnam, Machilipatnam, Nizampatnam, Kakinada, and Gangavaram ports. While Cyclone Fengal brings rain to some districts, it has intensified the cold in others. The already cold winter has become even colder due to the cyclone. Cloudy skies during the day and fog at night and early morning are making it difficult for people to venture outside.

Rains in Telangana: Cyclone Fengal is causing scattered showers in Telangana. The Indian Meteorological Department predicts its impact will continue for two days, Saturday and Sunday. Yellow alerts have been issued for Mulugu, Kothagudem, Mahabubabad, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Khammam, Warangal, and Hanamkonda districts, with the possibility of rain on Saturday. Rain is also expected on Sunday, particularly in Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Bhupalpally, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Siddipet, Bhuvanagiri, Sangareddy, Rangareddy, Medchal, Vikarabad, Medak, Mahabubnagar, Janagam, Kothagudem, Nagarkurnool, Gadwal, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, and other districts. Scattered showers are also expected in Hyderabad. People are advised to be cautious, and farmers should take precautions to protect their crops.

Heavy rains in Tamil Nadu, red alert issued: Cyclone Fengal is wreaking havoc in Tamil Nadu and red alerts have been issued for several districts experiencing heavy to very heavy rainfall. Educational institutions are closed in affected districts. Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, and Villupuram districts are experiencing intense rainfall, and relief operations are underway in flood-affected areas.

