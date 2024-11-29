Messi vs Ronaldo debate reignited: FIFA faces backlash for nominating Argentine for Best Men's Player 2024

Legendary footballer Lionel Messi’s inclusion in the shortlist for The Best FIFA Men’s Player 2024 has ignited a fierce debate among football fans, with many questioning his place on the list. The Argentine icon, now playing for Inter Miami in Major League Soccer (MLS), has once again found himself in the spotlight—not just for his achievements, but for the controversy surrounding his nomination.

Messi enjoyed a successful year after his World Cup triumph in late 2022, with his move to the United States marking a new chapter in his illustrious career. His arrival at Inter Miami sparked a football revolution in MLS. In 39 appearances for Inter Miami, the Argentine has so far scored 34 goals and provided 18 assists. For his country, Messi has scored 6 goals and provided 5 assists in 2024. Overall, he's scored 112 goals for his nation and provided 58 assists so far.

However, fans of Cristiano Ronaldo were quick to question the absence of the Portuguese legend's name, pointing to the legendary striker's performances for his country and club Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League. In contrast to Messi, Ronaldo has in 2024 scored 7 goals for Portugal and provided 2 assists so far. Overall, the former Manchester United star has scored 135 goals and provided 37 assists. At club level, Ronaldo has so far scored 77 goals for the Saudi club and provided 18 assists. His fans argue that the Saudi league’s increasing competitiveness, coupled with his individual brilliance at the international level, makes him more deserving of a nomination than Messi.

This year’s shortlist features a host of high-performing players, including Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Jr, as well as Manchester City’s Erling Haaland and Rodri, who dominated European football. Emerging talents like Lamine Yamal and Florian Wirtz also earned nods for their remarkable seasons. The full list of nominees also includes names like Kylian Mbappe, Toni Kroos, Federico Valverde, and Dani Carvajal, with the eventual winner set to be revealed in a much-anticipated ceremony.

Messi’s fans, however, have defended his place, citing his continued ability to perform at the highest level, even at 36. They argue that his impact transcends statistics, with his leadership and ability to elevate any team he joins being key factors. This debate is a microcosm of the long-standing rivalry between Messi and Ronaldo fans, which has defined football discourse for over a decade.

Full list of The Best FIFA Men’s Player nominees

Dani Carvajal (Spain, Real Madrid)

Erling Haaland (Norway, Manchester City)

Federico Valverde (Uruguay, Real Madrid)

Florian Wirtz (Germany, Bayer Leverkusen)

Jude Bellingham (England, Real Madrid)

Kylian Mbappe (France, Paris Saint-Germain/Real Madrid)

Lamine Yamal (Spain, Barcelona)

Lionel Messi (Argentina, Inter Miami)

Rodri (Spain, Manchester City)

Toni Kroos (Germany, Real Madrid)

Vinicius Jr (Brazil, Real Madrid)

