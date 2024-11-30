Tamannaah Bhatia breaks NO kissing rule after 18 years

Entertainment
Tamannaah Bhatia's new film 'Sikandar Ka Mukaddar' was recently released on Netflix. She plays the character of Kamini Singh.
Tamannaah Bhatia is the actress who has been following the No Kiss, No Bikini rule for films for years. This means she prefers not to do kiss scenes or wear bikinis in films.
In an interview with Filmfare (Tamil), Tamannaah Bhatia said, “I usually don't kiss on screen. It's part of my contract.”
Tamannaah also said in an interview that she would break her No Kiss clause for Hrithik. Similarly, in another conversation, she also took the name of Vijay Deverakonda.
In 2023, Tamannaah broke her 18-year-old No Kiss clause for actor and boyfriend Vijay Varma. In the anthology 'Lust Stories 2', she shared many kiss and romantic scenes with Vijay.
Tamannaah Bhatia's next film is 'Odela 2', a Telugu language movie. Her upcoming web series is 'Daring Partners'. Currently, both projects are in the production stage.
