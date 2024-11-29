EXCLUSIVE: Sebastian Coe lauds PM Modi's vision, highlights impact of athletes like Neeraj Chopra (WATCH)

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe, in an exclusive interview with Rajesh Kalra, Executive Chairman of Asianet News Group, praised Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s long-term vision for sports in the country. Coe, a four-time Olympic medalist and influential figure in global sports administration, highlighted how PM Modi’s leadership and initiatives like the Khelo India program are vital to shaping the nation’s future, both in terms of fitness and global sporting achievements.

During his recent visit to Delhi, Coe met with Prime Minister Modi, engaging in a highly productive discussion on the pivotal role sports can play in national development. Coe was particularly impressed with the Prime Minister’s forward-thinking approach, noting that Modi’s focus was not just on short-term goals but on long-term outcomes that would benefit the nation for decades to come.

Coe, who has seen firsthand the challenges faced by politicians in balancing short-term pressures with long-term policy goals, found it reassuring that Modi was prioritizing the broader benefits of sports to society. The discussion, Coe said, touched upon issues such as public health, fitness, and the social impact of sporting events, which PM Modi has been a strong advocate for.

"It was pleasing to hear a politician, a leader talk in such long term ways. We're all guilty as politicians, you tend to think about the next elections. I've been a politician, we all tend to think in terms of electoral cycles. It was comforting to listen to a politician, a world leader talk about outcomes that would probably won't come to fruition within his own remit as PM. That's a good thing. We do tend to think short term and it was comforting to hear somebody with such an embracing vision that was looking decades ahead and not just about electoral cycle. It's really important that you think beyond the curtilage of the next election," Coe said.

WATCH: Sebastian Coe's Exclusive interview with Asianet News Network

Sports as a tool for national character building

One of the key aspects of their conversation was the role sports play in shaping the character of a nation. Both Coe and PM Modi agreed that the increasing levels of physical inactivity in global populations present a significant challenge for the future. Coe warned that by 2030, a third of the global population would be physically inactive, a trend that could place an enormous strain on healthcare systems and lead to a rise in preventable illnesses.

“We both agreed that one of the big challenges will be health and fitness, both mental and physical, of workforces,” Coe explained. “By 2030, a third of the global population will be physically inactive, and that will have a profound impact, particularly on healthcare systems. More young people are already experiencing preventable conditions like diabetes that wouldn’t normally surface until later in life.”

However, Coe emphasized that India, with its ambitious sports initiatives and rapidly growing population, could be a leader in reversing these trends. He particularly highlighted Modi’s Khelo India program, which aims to make sports more accessible to children and young adults across the country. According to Coe, this initiative is not only about encouraging physical activity but also about embedding a culture of fitness and well-being into the very fabric of Indian society.

Athletes like Neeraj Chopra can be a catalyst for change

In discussing the broader impact of sports, Coe pointed to India’s iconic athletes, particularly Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, as examples of how big sporting achievements can inspire millions. He emphasized the importance of high-profile sporting events in motivating young people to take up sports, as well as the significant role athletes like Chopra play in creating role models for future generations.

When asked if India's bid to host 2036 Olympics was a topic of discussion, the World Athletics President said, "It was less about the bid for the 2036 Olympics and much more about the importance of big events. I made the point that I've long since believed that the well-stop shop window is the attractive way of getting young people into sport."

"I think, you can have all the public policy aimed in the right direction, you can have all the initiatives through your healthcare agencies and departments of health. These are really important, but ultimately you create a Neeraj Chopra and that has the turbo charing impact that goes way beyond just public policy. Large events tend to attract young people into sport. I am a really good living example of that," Coe stated, recounting his own experience as a young boy watching the Olympics and being inspired by athletes like John and Sheila Sherwood.

India's growing role in global sports

Coe also highlighted India’s emerging role as a key player in global sports, especially athletics. As the country bids to host the 2036 Olympics, Coe emphasized the importance of large sporting events in raising the profile of athletics and in fostering national pride. He pointed out that athletics, being one of the most accessible sports, offers an opportunity to bring people from all walks of life into the fold.

“It’s one of the most inclusive and gender-balanced sports,” Coe noted. “Whether you're a shot-putter or a marathon runner, you couldn’t have a broader range of physicalities and mentalities in one sport. That’s why athletics is in a sweet spot.”

Coe’s praise for India’s sports infrastructure, talent pool, and potential to host major international events comes as the country looks to strengthen its position as a hub for global athletics. He emphasized that the partnership between the Indian government and the Indian Athletics Federation could play a crucial role in helping both the country and global sports grow in tandem.

A family legacy tied to India

During the conversation, Coe spoke candidly about his Indian heritage, his family's ties to the country, and how those connections have shaped his life and career.

Sebastian Coe revealed that his connection with India runs deep, citing his grandfather, Sadari Lark Malutra, who was of Indian descent. Malutra, originally from Punjab, was a prominent hotelier in Delhi, owning the Marina Hotel in Connaught Square, which still stands today. Coe shared that his grandfather had started his career as a lawyer before moving to London for further training, where he met Coe's grandmother, who was of Irish and Welsh descent. The couple eventually moved to Delhi, although their marriage did not last long. Coe explained that his mother moved to London when he was around 10 or 11 years old, but despite the family’s relocation, his ties to India remained strong.

The influence of India extended beyond his grandfather. Coe’s uncle was India’s permanent representative to the United Nations for many years, further solidifying the family’s deep involvement with India’s political and diplomatic circles. Coe’s mother, too, had a significant relationship with India, visiting the country regularly and spending months there each year. This cultural and familial connection, Coe said, has always been a part of his life, influencing his worldview and sense of identity.

An Olympic offer from India

In a surprising revelation, Coe shared that he was once offered the chance to represent India in the Olympics. This opportunity arose during a period when he had been dropped from the British Olympic team. The Indian National Olympic Committee contacted him, informing him of his eligibility to represent India due to his grandfather’s Indian heritage. However, Coe explained that both the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the British Olympic Committee had stipulations that required a waiting period of three to five years before an athlete could represent another country. Consequently, Coe was unable to accept India’s offer at that time.

Despite this missed opportunity, Coe remains emotionally connected to India. He shared that one of his daughters, Alice India Violet Coe, carries "India" as part of her middle name, underscoring the significance of the country in his family’s life.

As Coe continues his tenure as the President of World Athletics and aims for the top position in the IOC, the global sports community is watching his every move. His visit to India, where he engaged with key political figures and sports leaders, is seen as part of his broader efforts to build relationships with emerging sports powers like India. His deep personal connection to the country only adds another layer of significance to his role in shaping the future of international sports.

Latest Videos