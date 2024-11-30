Tamil Nadu weather: Coimbatore Weatherman warns of landslides in Ooty as Cyclone Fengal approaches

Coimbatore Weatherman Santhosh Krishnan predicts heavy rainfall in the Kongu Nadu due to Cyclone Fengal, a rare occurrence since 1977. He warns of potential landslides in Ooty as the cyclone is expected to move through Erode, Tiruppur, and Coimbatore before reaching Kerala and the Arabian Sea.

