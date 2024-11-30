Tamil Nadu weather: Coimbatore Weatherman warns of landslides in Ooty as Cyclone Fengal approaches

Coimbatore Weatherman Santhosh Krishnan predicts heavy rainfall in the Kongu Nadu due to Cyclone Fengal, a rare occurrence since 1977. He warns of potential landslides in Ooty as the cyclone is expected to move through Erode, Tiruppur, and Coimbatore before reaching Kerala and the Arabian Sea.

article_image1
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Nov 30, 2024, 1:10 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 30, 2024, 1:11 PM IST

Coimbatore Weatherman Santhosh Krishnan predicts Cyclone Fengal will bring heavy rainfall to the Kongu region, a rare event since 1977. He warns of potential landslides in Ooty as the cyclone travels through Erode, Tiruppur, and Coimbatore.

article_image2

Coimbatore alert:

Santhosh Krishnan warns of heavy rainfall in Coimbatore, Erode, Nilgiris, Tiruppur, Salem, Namakkal, and Karur, potentially reaching 15-25 cm. He advises caution and preparedness.

article_image3

Nilgiris warning: Cyclones rarely pass through the Kongu region. Ooty may experience extremely heavy rainfall (30-40 cm), leading to floods and landslides. Avoid traveling to Ooty from December 1 to 3. Low-lying areas in Coimbatore are also at risk of flooding.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

"I'm alive": Assamese girl gets condolence messages after being mistaken for murdered Bengaluru vlogger dmn

"I'm alive": Assamese girl gets condolence messages after being mistaken for murdered Bengaluru vlogger

Insult to India Bangladeshi students step on Indian flag at university gates, sparks outrage see pics snt

'Insult to India': Bangladeshi students step on Indian flag at universities' gates, sparks outrage | See Pics

Bhai Jagtap labels EC as 'dog' sitting outside PM Modi's bungalow, BJP slams Congress leader's insult (WATCH) snt

Bhai Jagtap labels EC as 'dog' sitting outside PM Modi's bungalow, BJP slams Congress leader's insult (WATCH)

Gujarat man arrested for sharing Coast Guard intel with Pakistani spy for Rs 200 a day gcw

Gujarat man arrested for sharing Coast Guard intel with Pakistani spy for Rs 200 a day

Kerala: Intense factionalism in CPM's Thiruvalla unit, activity report of halted local meeting surfaces dmn

Kerala: Intense factionalism in CPM's Thiruvalla unit, activity report of halted local meeting surfaces

Recent Stories

India vs PM XI: Rohit, Gill miss pink-ball game time as rain washes out Day 1; match now set for 50 overs snt

India vs PM XI: Rohit, Gill miss pink-ball game time as rain washes out Day 1; match now set for 50 overs

Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala wedding: Age gap between bride and groom becomes hot topic RBA

Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala wedding: Age gap between bride and groom becomes hot topic

Malaika Arora's latest Instagram post leaves fans wondering about her status: 'Push yourself to..' NTI

Malaika Arora’s latest Instagram post leaves fans wondering about her status: 'Push yourself to ..'

Tamil Nadu weather: Cyclone Fengal warning in Coimbatore, Nilgiris; risk of heavy rain, floods, and landslides RBA

Tamil Nadu weather: Cyclone Fengal warning in Coimbatore, Nilgiris; risk of heavy rain, floods, and landslides

Maidaan, Jigra to Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: 10 biggest Bollywood flops of 2024 NTI

Maidaan, Jigra to Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: 10 Bollywood flops of 2024

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon