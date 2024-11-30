CELLBELL Partners with Singham Again and Jio Studios to Scale New Heights

CELLBELL first captured national attention with its appearance on Shark Tank India, a platform that accelerated its journey to becoming a household name. 

CELLBELL Partners with Singham Again and Jio Studios to Scale New Heights
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Nov 30, 2024, 1:06 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 30, 2024, 1:06 PM IST

Mumbai, India – CELLBELL, India’s fastest-growing brand for office and gaming chairs, has proudly announced a strategic collaboration with Reliance Entertainment’s Singham Again and Jio Studios. This brand partnership marks a major milestone in CELL BELL's journey, supporting its mission to reach new levels of brand recognition and consumer engagement. Following its appearance on Shark Tank India last year, CELLBELL has continued to break barriers, becoming a best-seller in the office chair category across various marketplaces. The collaboration with Singham Again comes at a pivotal moment as the brand leverages this popular film’s reach to align with the movie’s themes of strength and resilience.

Why Singham Again? A Perfect Match for CELL BELL's Brand Ethos

The decision to collaborate with Singham Again is rooted in shared values. Just as the iconic character Singham represents power, durability, and integrity, CELLBELL’s products are built to provide users with unmatched comfort and long-lasting reliability. “We wanted a partnership that not only broadened our reach but also resonated with what our brand stands for,” said Pawan Demla, Co-founder of CELLBELL. “Our gaming chairs, known for their strength and endurance, are built for users who demand quality, reliability, and comfort, much like the character of Singham himself.”

From Shark Tank India to Best-Seller Status

CELLBELL first captured national attention with its appearance on Shark Tank India, a platform that accelerated its journey to becoming a household name. Since then, the brand has witnessed remarkable growth, particularly as a best-seller in the office chair category across major online marketplaces. Amazon has been instrumental in helping CELLBELL scale its D2C (direct-to-consumer) model, allowing it to build strong connections with its customers and broaden its reach.


In Partnership with Reliance Entertainment’s Marketing Team

The collaboration with Singham Again is made possible through the expertise of Reliance Entertainment’s marketing team, led by Sameer Chopra, Marketing Head at Reliance Entertainment. CELLBELL is thrilled to work with a team that understands the intricacies of reaching diverse audiences through engaging and powerful storytelling. “We’re excited to partner with CELLBELL to bring this collaboration to life. This partnership blends Singham Again’s powerful message with CELLBELL’s commitment to quality and resilience, creating a synergy that will resonate with audiences across the country,” said Sameer Chopra.

CELLBELL Partners with Singham Again and Jio Studios to Scale New Heights


Aiming for New Heights in India’s Gaming and Office Chair Market

Since its inception, CELLBELL has focused on crafting high-quality office and gaming chairs designed for maximum ergonomic comfort and support. The brand’s dedication to creating long-lasting products has earned it a loyal customer base of gamers, professionals, and home-office users. By joining forces with Singham Again, CELLBELL aims to cement its status as India’s go-to gaming chair brand, while expanding its reach to new consumers who seek reliable, stylish, and functional seating solutions.
 

Elevating the Consumer Experience

CELLBELL’s office and gaming chairs are trusted for their ergonomic design, durability, and stylish appeal. This partnership with Singham Again enhances the brand’s visibility and gives consumers another reason to connect with the brand’s values. Through this collaboration, CELLBELL seeks to deepen its commitment to quality, bringing a new level of brand experience to customers.
 

CELLBELL’s Vision for Future Growth

As CELLBELL scales up its operations, this collaboration with Reliance Entertainment is just one of many steps the brand will take to expand its market presence. In addition to broadening its product range, CELLBELL has plans to explore international markets, all while continuing to set new standards for quality and performance in the office and gaming chair industry.

About CELLBELL

CELLBELL is a pioneering Indian brand that offers premium-quality office and gaming chairs, delivering top-tier ergonomic design, durability, and comfort. With a reputation as a best-seller across major marketplaces, including Amazon, CELLBELL has become a favorite among customers who value quality and reliability. CELLBELL continues to drive innovation in ergonomic seating, offering a range of products that enhance the work and gaming experience.

To explore CELL BELL's offerings, visit https://cellbell.in/.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

10 DOGE or 2000X Returns? 5 Best Crypto Presales to Watch Before March 2025

$10 DOGE or 2000X Returns? 5 Best Crypto Presales to Watch Before March 2025

XRP Hits 3-Year Record as SEC Shake-Up Sends Crypto Soaring

XRP Hits 3-Year Record as SEC Shake-Up Sends Crypto Soaring

How to Deal with Stomach Pain?

How to Deal with Stomach Pain?

How to Get a Personal Loan Without a CIBIL Score

How to Get a Personal Loan Without a CIBIL Score

How Non-Profits Can Boost Efficiency with Integrated Management Tools

How Non-Profits Can Boost Efficiency with Integrated Management Tools

Recent Stories

India vs PM XI: Rohit, Gill miss pink-ball game time as rain washes out Day 1; match now set for 50 overs snt

India vs PM XI: Rohit, Gill miss pink-ball game time as rain washes out Day 1; match now set for 50 overs

Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala wedding: Age gap between bride and groom becomes hot topic RBA

Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala wedding: Age gap between bride and groom becomes hot topic

Malaika Arora's latest Instagram post leaves fans wondering about her status: 'Push yourself to..' NTI

Malaika Arora’s latest Instagram post leaves fans wondering about her status: 'Push yourself to ..'

Tamil Nadu weather: Cyclone Fengal warning in Coimbatore, Nilgiris; risk of heavy rain, floods, and landslides RBA

Tamil Nadu weather: Cyclone Fengal warning in Coimbatore, Nilgiris; risk of heavy rain, floods, and landslides

Maidaan, Jigra to Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: 10 biggest Bollywood flops of 2024 NTI

Maidaan, Jigra to Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: 10 Bollywood flops of 2024

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon