iQOO 13 to Redmi Note 14 series: 5 smartphone launches to look forward to in December 2024

December is expected to be a busy month for the Indian phone business, so 2024 will end on a high note. Brands like Xiaomi, Vivo, and iQOO are among those vying for consumers' attention with their latest offerings. More companies are currently in the works after Realme and Oppo had released their new flagship cellphones in November. Also Read | Thinking beyond iPhone 16? Top 5 smartphones to consider in 2024

1. Redmi Note 14 series India will see the release of the Redmi Note 14 series on December 9. The Redmi Note 14, Redmi Note 14 Pro, and Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus are anticipated to be part of the range. A curved AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass Victus 2, IP68 water resistance, a 50-megapixel camera system with a telephoto lens, and AI functions like real-time translation and image erasing are just a few of the features that Xiaomi has teased on its Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus website. It is anticipated that the flagship model would include a robust 6,200 mAh battery.

2. Vivo X200 series The X200 series, Vivo's flagship camera smartphone range, is scheduled to launch in India in December 2024. The Zeiss Imaging technology, which has been a distinguishing element of Vivo's flagship smartphone line, is slated to support the company's next X200 and X200 Pro phones. The Dimensity 9400 SoC with V3+ chip is one of the characteristics of the X200 series that Vivo has begun to tease. The X200 Pro's 6,000 mAh semi-solid state battery and the X200's 5,800 mAh battery are anticipated to be among the largest upgrades.

3. iQOO 13 December 3 is the scheduled launch date for the iQOO 13 in India. Prospective customers are merely awaiting the pricing announcement of the next smartphone powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite, since the majority of the specifications are still unknown. With a proven 50-megapixel camera system and a powerful 6,000 mAh battery, the iQOO 13 is a smartphone designed with gamers in mind, ready for 2K 144Hz gaming.





4. OnePlus 13 This month is also anticipated to see the release of the OnePlus 13. The Indian division is keeping things under wraps, even though the phone has officially launched in China. The OnePlus 13, a flagship phone, has a 50-megapixel triple camera system that was optimized by Hasselblad Color Science and is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. A 6,000 mAh battery is anticipated to power the phone.

5. Xiaomi 15 The Xiaomi 15, the first smartphone with a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, was revealed in October and will soon be available in India. Whether Xiaomi would release the Xiaomi 15 Pro in India or forego it as it did last year is still up in the air. Nevertheless, the Xiaomi 15 has impressive specs, including a 5,400 mAh battery and a 50-megapixel triple camera array supported by Leica optics.

