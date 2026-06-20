Morocco is continuing its dream run from the last World Cup. After holding Brazil to a draw in their first match, they've now beaten Scotland to move closer to the knockout stage of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Morocco vs Scotland: The match had barely started, and there was a stunning goal. After that, it was a tough fight all the way, but no more goals were scored. The goal that came just 70 seconds into the game was the one that decided the result. Ismael Saibari's brilliant strike gave Morocco a win against Scotland in their second FIFA World Cup 2026 match. Saibari, who also scored against Brazil in the first game, found the net against the Scots as well.

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This was the fastest goal of the current World Cup. Saibari also made a new record, becoming the first Moroccan player to score in two back-to-back matches in the main stage of the World Cup.

Morocco on the path to knockouts

Morocco has now moved to the top of Group C with four points from two matches, putting more pressure on Brazil. Scotland remains in second place with three points from two games, thanks to their earlier win against Haiti. If Brazil fails to win their second match against Haiti, they will be in a very tight spot in the race for the knockout stage.

A tough fight, but no more goals

After scoring in just 70 seconds, Morocco created several dangerous chances in the Scottish box, but couldn't score again. In the 50th minute, a shot from Saibari hit the bar and went out. Scotland tried very hard to find an equaliser, but they just couldn't score.

Even with only one goal, it was an exciting match for the fans. Morocco has improved a lot in football over the last ten years. The African team is now among the world's best. Their fighting spirit has been on display right from the start of this World Cup. They reached the World Cup semi-finals last time, and it looks like they could go far this time too. Their first two group matches are a clear sign of that.