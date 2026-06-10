Messi 'GOAT' Plushies Take Over China! FIFA World Cup 2026 Fever Explodes | Football News

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Messi 'GOAT' Plushies Take Over China! FIFA World Cup 2026 Fever Explodes

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : Jun 10 2026, 05:07 AM IST
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Lionel Messi's influence extends far beyond the football pitch.In China's manufacturing hub of Yiwu, factories are churning out thousands of Messi-themed "GOAT" plushies, figurines, blind boxes and collectibles as World Cup fever grips the nation.Despite China failing to qualify for the tournament once again, fans remain deeply connected to the sport and its biggest stars. Sellers say today's supporters are chasing "emotional value"—collectibles that bring joy, express identity and strengthen a sense of belonging.For many Chinese fans, Messi isn't just a football legend. He's an emotional anchor, a source of inspiration, and quite literally... the GOAT.

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