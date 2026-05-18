Man United vs Nottingham Forest Highlights | Bruno Fernandes Creates Premier League History

Manchester United sealed a dramatic 3-2 victory over Nottingham Forest in a thrilling Premier League clash at Old Trafford. Bruno Fernandes equalled the all-time assist record with his 20th assist of the season, while VAR controversy, stunning goals, and late drama made it a perfect night for United fans as the team secured third place.0:00 - Match kickoff & early Manchester United attack1:00 - Luke Shaw’s first Premier League goal in 3 years2:00 - Bruno Fernandes historic 20th assist & late drama

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