Manchester United 2-1 Brentford Highlights: Red Devils Edge Closer to UCL Return
Manchester United moved closer to Champions League qualification with a 2-1 win over Brentford at Old Trafford. Goals from Casemiro and Benjamin Sesko sealed control before a late scare, as Erik ten Hag’s side held firm in a tense finish. Bruno Fernandes starred again with another assist.
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