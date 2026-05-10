Man City vs Brentford Highlights | Haaland Returns, Doku Destroys & Arsenal Feel The Heat

Manchester City delivered a ruthless statement in the Premier League title race with a dominant 3-0 win over Brentford at the Etihad. Jeremy Doku dazzled, Erling Haaland finally ended his drought and Omar Marmoush added the finishing touch as Pep Guardiola’s men closed the gap on Arsenal to just two points.In the video: 0:00 – Kickoff & Manchester City Dominance Begins1:00 – Jeremy Doku Stunning Goal & Brilliant Play2:20 – Haaland Returns & Marmoush Seals 3-0 Victory

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source