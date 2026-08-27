Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said 'Khelo India' and 'Fit India' are transforming the country's sports ecosystem. He highlighted India's economic growth and said the youth will be the key beneficiaries of the 'Viksit Bharat 2047' vision.

'Khelo India,' 'Fit India' Driving Transformation

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday said that initiatives like 'Khelo India' and 'Fit India' are driving a transformation in the country and helping build a stronger sports ecosystem. Speaking to reporters, Puri said the number of medals won is only one aspect of the larger transformation taking place in India. He said the country has progressed from a two-trillion-dollar economy to a four-trillion-dollar economy and the youth will be the key beneficiaries of the vision of 'Viksit Bharat 2047'.

"The transformation taking place in the country is truly remarkable, driven by programmes like 'Khelo India' and 'Fit India'. As the Prime Minister noted, the number of medals won is just one aspect; the country itself is transforming," he said.

Highlighting the scale of sports initiatives, Puri said the programme has reached around 1,600 locations across the country with significant participation, including from sports personalities. "We have moved from a two-trillion-dollar economy to a four-trillion-dollar. Consider who the true beneficiaries of 'Viksit Bharat 2047' will be: the children sitting right here. This is a very well-organised programme, reaching some 1,600 locations across the country with such engagement," he added.

He added that improved facilities, increased budget allocation and government support are creating better opportunities for those who want to pursue sports. "I believe the participation--including that of sports figures is massive. Look at the facilities available today for anyone wishing to pursue sports; the public sector and the government are all allocating budgets. I am fully confident that in the times ahead, the efforts being invested will transform India--not just into a 'Viksit Bharat', but by revolutionising the entire ecosystem in every respect," the Union Minister said.

PM Modi on Building a 21st-Century Sports Ecosystem

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted his government's commitment to develop a "modern, 21st-century" sporting ecosystem across the country for talent identification and pushing it towards global glory. PM Modi was speaking to athletes during the 'Khelo India Dialogue' via video conferencing on Thursday.

Speaking during the dialogue, he expressed that a sporting ecosystem is being built for sports across the country, ranging from universities to training centres, and India is enhancing cooperation with other nations for sharing of expertise in sports science, training and coaching. He also highlighted the importance of 'Khelo India Dialogue' as a medium for dialogue, where a single idea can give India's sports vision a new direction.

"Our government is fully committed to creating a modern, 21st-century sports ecosystem in India. Today, a system is being built across the country - ranging from sports universities to modern training centres - that provides support at every stage, from identifying talent to propelling it onto the global stage. We are also enhancing cooperation with other nations to share expertise in sports science, training, and coaching," he said.

"This event itself is a testament to the government's seriousness regarding sports. The 'Khelo India Samvad' is not merely a programme for discussing sports; it is a platform for dialogue where every single idea can give a new direction to the nation's vision for sports. Furthermore, this interaction with the youth serves as a powerful medium to align your ideas and aspirations with the dreams of the nation," he added. (ANI)