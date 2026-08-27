BCCI announced India A squads for the Australia A tour. The series includes T20s, One-Dayers, and a Multi-Day game from Sep 12. Anushka Sharma will captain the T20 side, while Yastika Bhatia will lead the One-Day and Multi-Day squads.

The Women's Selection Committee of BCCI on Thursday announced the India A squads for the upcoming Australia A Women's tour of India, which will feature three T20 matches, three One-Day games and a Multi-Day fixture.

The tour will begin with the 1st T20 on September 12, followed by the 2nd T20 on September 15 and the 3rd T20 on September 17, with all three matches scheduled to be played in New Chandigarh. After the T20 series, the 1st One-Day will be held on September 20, followed by the 2nd One-Day on September 23 and the 3rd One-Day on September 25 at the PCA Stadium in Mohali. The tour will conclude with the Multi-Day fixture from September 29 to October 2 in Dharamshala.

Anushka Sharma has been named captain of the India A T20 squad, with Sayali Satghare appointed as vice-captain. The squad also includes players such as Vrinda Dinesh, Tejal Hasabnis, Nikki Prasad, Shweta Sehrawat, Uma Chetry, Minnu Mani and Shabnam Shakeel.

For the One-Day matches, Yastika Bhatia will lead the side, with Anushka Sharma as vice-captain. The squad features Priya Punia, Tanisha Singh, Tejal Hasabnis, Nikki Prasad, Uma Chetry, Minnu Mani and Vaishnavi Sharma among others.

Yastika Bhatia will also captain the India A side for the Multi-Day fixture, with Anushka Sharma serving as deputy. The squad includes Shubha Satheesh, Priya Punia, Tanisha Singh, Tejal Hasabnis, Sayali Satghare, Jintimani Kalita and Shabnam Shakeel.

India A Squads Announced

T20 Squad

India A squad for T20s: Anushka Sharma (C), Sayali Satghare (VC), Vrinda Dinesh, Sujata Dey, Tejal Hasabnis, Nikki Prasad, Shipra Giri (WK), Shweta Sehrawat, Uma Chetry (WK), Tanuja Kanwer, Minnu Mani, Vaishnavi Sharma, Jintimani Kalita, Shabnam Shakeel, Simran Dil Bahadur

One-Day Squad

India A squad for One-Day matches: Yastika Bhatia (C) (WK), Anushka Sharma (VC), Vrinda Dinesh, Priya Punia, Tanisha Singh, Tejal Hasabnis, Nikki Prasad, Uma Chetry (WK), Minnu Mani, Amandeep Kaur, Vaishnavi Sharma, Sayali Satghare, Jintimani Kalita, Shabnam Shakeel, Akshita Bhagat

Multi-Day Squad

India A squad for the Multi-Day match: Yastika Bhatia (C) (WK), Anushka Sharma (VC), Shubha Satheesh, Priya Punia, Tanisha Singh, Tejal Hasabnis, Nikki Prasad, Mamata Madiwala (WK), Sushree Dibyadarshini, Shuchi Upadhyay, Vaishnavi Sharma, Sayali Satghare, Jintimani Kalita, Shabnam Shakeel, Akshita Bhagat.

(ANI)