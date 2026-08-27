Bengaluru FC has signed Dutch centre-back Menno Koch for the 2026-27 Indian Super League season. The 32-year-old PSV academy graduate has experience across Europe and becomes the club's fifth new signing, praised by coach Pep Munoz.

Bengaluru FC on Thursday announced the signing of Dutch centre-back Menno Koch, who joins the Blues ahead of the 2026-27 Indian Super League (ISL) season. The 32-year-old arrives in Bengaluru with experience playing in top divisions all across Europe. A PSV Eindhoven academy graduate, he has played with and against a few of his nation's finest players like Robin Van Persie, Cody Gakpo, Steven Bergwijn, among others, said a release.

A Wealth of European Experience

Koch came through the renowned youth system at PSV Eindhoven before beginning his senior career at the club in 2012. He went on to represent NAC Breda and FC Utrecht in the Netherlands, KAS Eupen in Belgium, CSKA Sofia in Bulgaria, and most recently Sarpsborg 08 FF in Norway's Eliteserien.

Koch gives the Blues a commanding and experienced player -- one who combines physicality with the technical quality and game intelligence expected of those who have competed at the highest levels of European football.

Coach and Player on the Move

Head Coach Pep Munoz was emphatic about what Koch adds to the squad. "Menno brings a lot of experience playing in the top divisions of Europe. He's a strong and physical player who has a good passing range and suits the type of identity we want to build here at the club. I'm glad that he's joining us in Bengaluru, and we cannot wait to welcome him."

Koch himself expressed his excitement about the move and the challenge ahead. "From my very first conversation with the coach and the management, I decided that this would be the best step for my career. The club has a clear vision for the future, and I want to contribute to building it. I'm here to take up this new challenge in India, work hard and give absolutely everything for the shirt."

Fifth Summer Signing

Menno Koch becomes the fifth addition to the Bengaluru FC squad after Spanish midfielder Borja Martinez, Portuguese centre-back Sandro Embalo, Argentine midfielder Manuel de Iriondo, and Montenegrin striker Mihailo Perovic. (ANI)