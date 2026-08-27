Sri Lanka's Sonal Dinusha became the third player from his country to score three centuries in a two-match Test series. He achieved the milestone during the second Test against India in Colombo, also scoring hundreds in both innings of the match.

Sri Lanka batter Sonal Dinusha on Thursday became the third player from his country to score three centuries in a two-match Test series, achieving the milestone during the second Test against India in Colombo.

Dinusha Joins Elite Company

The left-handed batter reached the landmark on Day 5 of the match, bringing up his century in 197 deliveries during Sri Lanka's second innings.

With this feat, Dinusha joined an elite list of batters who have scored three hundreds in a two-match Test series. The list includes Sri Lanka's Aravinda de Silva, South Africa's Jacques Kallis and Hashim Amla, Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara, Pakistan's Younis Khan, Australia's Marnus Labuschagne and New Zealand's Kane Williamson. Dinusha also became the ninth batter overall to achieve the record and the third Sri Lankan after Aravinda de Silva and Kumar Sangakkara.

Another Milestone: Hundreds in Both Innings

Dinusha, who scored 103 in the first innings and ra century in the second innings, helped him to join an elite list of Sri Lankan batters, including Duleep Mendis (105 & 105 against India in Chennai, 1982), Aravinda de Silva (146 & 120 against India in Colombo, 1997), Kumar Sangakkara, Asanka Gurusinha, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Dhananjaya de Silva and Kamindu Mendis.

Overall, Dinusha became the 12th batter to score hundreds in both innings of a Test against India. He is only the second batter since January 2015 to achieve the milestone against India after England's Jonny Bairstow, who scored 106 and 114* at Edgbaston in 2022.

Match Recap: India vs Sri Lanka

Coming to the match, batting first, India posted a mammoth total of 503/9 declared, powered by centuries from Devdutt Padikkal and Dhruv Jurel. Padikkal scored 117, while Jurel remained unbeaten on 115. Rishabh Pant also made a valuable contribution with a quick 63.

In reply, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 290, giving India a first-innings lead of 213 runs. India's bowlers kept the pressure on the hosts throughout the innings, while Sonal Dinusha provided the lone resistance with a century.

Following on, Sri Lanka showed greater resilience in their second innings. Pasindu Sooriyabandara scored 92, while Dinusha continued to frustrate the Indian bowling attack with another strong performance. Sri Lanka reached 229/6 at the end of Day 4 before rain interrupted play, delaying India's push for victory.

On Day 5, Dinusha completed his second century of the match, becoming the third Sri Lankan batter after Aravinda de Silva and Kumar Sangakkara to score three centuries in a two-match Test series. He reached the landmark in 197 deliveries.

With Dinusha leading the fightback and support from the lower order, Sri Lanka managed to extend India's wait for the remaining wickets.

India are still in a strong position and need to dismiss the remaining Sri Lankan batters to complete a 2-0 series sweep.