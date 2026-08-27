Bengaluru's Sree Kanteerava Stadium will host the Indian men's football team's international friendly against Panama on September 26. This is the Blue Tigers' first match in the city since winning the SAFF Championship 2023 there.

Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru has been confirmed as the venue for the Indian senior men's national team's international friendly against Panama on September 26, during the FIFA Men's International Match Window.

Return to a Victorious Ground

The fixture will mark the Blue Tigers' first appearance in Bengaluru since their memorable SAFF Championship 2023 campaign, when India lifted the title on home soil after defeating Kuwait in the final at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, according to the All India Football Federation (AIFF). The tournament saw the Indian team enjoy tremendous support from the Bengaluru crowd, with the stadium witnessing strong attendance throughout the campaign.

High-Quality Opposition

Panama, currently ranked 44th in the world, will provide India with a high-quality test. The Central American nation featured at the FIFA World Cup 2026, adding further significance to the September encounter. It will be India's first friendly against a World Cup-playing nation in a busy international period, coming exactly one week before they take on five-time world champions Brazil in Kolkata on October 3.

A Historic Venue for Indian Football

Bengaluru has previously witnessed India record a memorable victory over a high-ranked opposition when the Blue Tigers won 1-0 against United Arab Emirates (ranked 54 places above India) in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers in 2001. Twenty-five years later, the city will once again host India against a highly ranked opponent.

AIFF Vice President on Hosting the Match

NA Haris, Vice President, AIFF, and President, Karnataka State Football Association, said, "It is a matter of great pride for Bengaluru and the football community in Karnataka to welcome the Indian men's national team back to the Sree Kanteerava Stadium. Bengaluru has always had a special relationship with Indian football, and the atmosphere during the 2023 SAFF Championship, culminating in India lifting the title here, demonstrated the city's passion and support for the national team. Hosting another international match against a high-quality World Cup nation like Panama is a grand occasion for the city and an opportunity for football fans across Karnataka to come together and support the Blue Tigers once again. We are confident that Bengaluru will create another memorable atmosphere for the team. (ANI)