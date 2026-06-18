Jude Bellingham has joined Pele and Michael Owen as the third player to score in two different FIFA World Cups before turning 23. He also became the youngest European to feature in four different major men's tournaments.

Bellingham Joins Pele, Owen in Elite Company

England's football sensation Jude Bellingham has now registered his name in the elite company, besides Brazil legend Pele and England legend Michael Owen, for being the third man to score in two different editions of the FIFA World Cup before turning 23. As per ESPN, after his strike in the 47th minute, Bellingham is the third player after Pele (1958, 1962) and Michael Owen (1998, 2002) to score in two different FIFA WC editions before turning 23.

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A New Benchmark in European Football

The 22-year-old played a crucial role in England's 4-2 win over Croatia in their campaign opener at Texas. Bellingham has become the youngest European player to feature in four different major men's tournaments, achieving the milestone at just 22 years and 353 days during England's World Cup 2026 opener against Croatia, according to the Opta Analyst website.

In the process, he became the first player to complete the feat before turning 23, setting a new benchmark in European football history. The previous record had been broken just four days earlier by Germany's Jamal Musiala, who reached his fourth major tournament appearance at 23 years and 108 days during Germany's 7-1 win over Curacao.

Spain's Pedri (23 years, 202 days) and Belgium's Jeremy Doku (24 years, 19 days) also marked their fourth major tournament appearances at the 2026 World Cup against Cape Verde and Egypt, respectively. Despite being only 22, Bellingham already ranks among the most experienced young players in major tournament history, with his appearance against Croatia taking him to 16 appearances for England at major tournaments. This places him ahead of several prominent names, including Frank Lampard, Tony Adams and Bryan Robson, and gives him the most appearances by any European player before turning 23. He now leads teammate Bukayo Saka and is ahead of Josko Gvardiol (14), Pedri (14), Cristiano Ronaldo (12) and Michael Owen (12) in the list.

England Off to a Winning Start

Meanwhile, England opened their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign with an entertaining 4-2 win over Croatia in their Group L clash at the Dallas Stadium on Wednesday (local time). Harry Kane scored twice, Jude Bellingham produced a standout second-half strike, while substitute Marcus Rashford added a late goal to complete the victory as Thomas Tuchel's side overcame a determined Croatian challenge.