Ranchi Titans and Koylanchal Super Kings have qualified for the semi-finals of the Jharkhand T20 Cricket League 2026. The Titans beat Jamshedpur Steelers, while Dhanbad Diamonds secured their first win over Santhal Strikers to stay in contention.

The Ranchi Titans became the first team to seal a spot in the semi-finals of the Jharkhand T20 Cricket League 2026 after pulling off a clinical six-wicket victory over the Jamshedpur Steelers. Joining them in the final four are the Koylanchal Super Kings, who also guaranteed their qualification based on the current points table standings, according to a release.

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Dhanbad Diamonds Secure Maiden Victory

Earlier in the day, the Dhanbad Diamonds kept their campaign alive by securing their maiden victory of the season with a commanding win over the Santhal Strikers at the JSCA International Stadium Complex.

In the first match of the day, after being put into bat first, the Santhal Strikers posted a formidable total of 183/6 in their allotted 20 overs. The innings was built on a magnificent 101-run partnership for the third wicket between Arvind Kumar, who smashed a blistering 62 off 41 balls and Kumar Suraj, who contributed a solid 41. Sumit Kumar provided a late flourish with a quickfire 25 off 16 deliveries. For the Dhanbad Diamonds, Vivekanand Tiwari was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 2/33 in his four overs, while pacers Sushant Mishra (1/23) and Meet Jain (1/27) picked up a wicket apiece.

Chasing a demanding target of 184, the Dhanbad Diamonds launched their response with intent as openers Vikash Kumar Vishal and Aryaman Sen (32) stitched together a crucial 50-run opening stand. Then, player of the match Aditya Singh turned up the heat, punishing the bowlers with a rapid 59 off just 32 balls to put the Diamonds firmly in the driver's seat. Ultimately, it was opening batsman Vikash Kumar Vishal who finished the job, remaining unbeaten on a spectacular 79* off 56 balls to take his team across the line at 185/3 in 18.4 overs. For the Santhal Strikers, Manishi claimed 2/37, while Ashish Kumar finished with figures of 1/37.

Ranchi Titans Cruise into Semi-Finals

In the evening fixture, the Jamshedpur Steelers recovered well from a slow start to post a highly competitive 179/6 in their 20 overs. Sahil Raj spearheaded the attack, remaining unbeaten and top-scoring with a fiery 61* off just 32 balls. He found an able ally in MD Kounain Quraishi, who also remained not out with a well-compiled 60* off 40 balls to set up a big finish. For the Ranchi Titans, Yuvraj Kumar was the standout bowler, returning efficient figures of 2/20 in his three overs.

Chasing a target of 180, the Ranchi Titans' batters made light work of the pursuit, cruising home to reach 180/4 in exactly 18 overs. Player of the Match Shikhar Mohan anchored the chase flawlessly with a brilliant and unbeaten 82* off 49 balls. He was sensationally supported by Satya Setu, who blasted a rapid 57 off just 29 deliveries to help their team clinch a comfortable 6-wicket victory with 12 balls to spare. With the ball, Harsh Rana was the top performer for the Jamshedpur Steelers, taking 2/33 in his four overs.

Upcoming Fixtures

The action continues on 19th June 2026 with Dhanbad Diamonds taking on Koylanchal Super Kings at 1 pm. This afternoon clash will be followed by a prime-time battle between Chota Nagpur Royals and Santhal Strikers at 6:30 pm.