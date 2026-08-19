During the India vs Sri Lanka Test, Yashasvi Jaiswal engaged in witty banter with Niroshan Dickwella, promising an IPL contract in exchange for a six. This psychological tactic worked, as Dickwella was dismissed on the next delivery, a moment that quickly went viral and earned praise from fans for Jaiswal's clever mind game.

Team India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal pulled off a mind game with his hilarious banter directed at Sri Lankan veteran Niroshan Dickwella on the final day of the first Test of the two-match series at Galle International Stadium on Wednesday, August 19.

Sri Lanka resumed their 372-run chase at 84/4 in 34 overs, with skipper Dhananjaya de Silver and Sonal Dinusha batting on 31 and 25, respectively, and needed 288 runs to win the opening Test. By lunch break, the hosts were at 175/6 in 67 overs, with Sonal Dinusha and Keshara Nuwantha batting on 65 and 8, respectively, and needed 197 runs to win with just four wickets in hand.

However, Yashasvi Jaiswal played a crucial role in getting the crucial wicket of Niroshan Dickwella by engaging him in witty, lighthearted chatter from close-in fielding positions that instantly broke the batter's concentration.

Also Read: Manav Suthar surpasses Ashwin, Harbhajan with best bowling in Sri Lanka

How did Jaiswal Play the Mind Game with Dickwella?

After Sri Lanka skipper Dhananjaya de Silva was dismissed after a 151-ball 59, Niroshan Dickwella joined Sonal Dinusha to carry on the hosts’ innings. As Dickwella was looking to build a partnership with Dinusha, Yashasvi Jaiswal decided to test the wicketkeeper-batter's resolve with some friendly sledging.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), Jaiswal, who was positioned at the short leg, was heard on the stump mic bantering with Dickwella, telling him, "Come on, Dickwella, we need to see some sixes (pointing towards deep square leg) from you."

However, instead of ignoring Jaiswal’s banter, the Sri Lanka wicketkeeper-batter decided to reply, accepting the challenge with a cheeky smile: ‘If you take me to the IPL, then I will.’ Not missing a beat, the India opener fired back, saying, “We will. 100%. Come on, hit him a six, I'll take you to the IPL"

Scroll to load tweet…

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s banter appeared to be clever psychological warfare, as the very next delivery of the 60th over of Sri Lanka’s chase saw Dickwella lose his wicket, turning the lighthearted chat into an instantly viral moment of on-field humor.

As Sri Lanka were looking to save the Test match, Niroshan Dickwella’s attempt to take on the bowler immediately after the lighthearted exchange ended in disaster, costing his team a vital wicket when stability was desperately needed.

Fans Hail Jaiswal’s ‘Reverse Psychology’ After Dickwella’s Wicket

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s hilarious banter with Niroshan Dickwella, which ultimately became a psychological trap to dismiss the Sri Lanka wicketkeeper-batter, has sparked a wave of reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts praising the India opener for his clever mind game and enjoying the unexpected turn of events.

Taking to their X handles, many fans hailed Jaiswal’s clever banter, with one calling it ‘reverse psychology’ that ‘worked perfectly.’ Another joked that Dickwella had gone for the ‘fastest IPL audition ever,’ while a fan wrote, ‘He fell for this trick in international cricket.’

However, others praised the entertainment value of the moment, with one fan calling it ‘Test Cricket beauty,’ while another said, ‘That wicket was totally Jaiswal’s.’ Some also lauded the India opener for ‘bringing the aggression even without the ball,’ while another joked about Dickwella ‘asking for an IPL contract in the middle of a Test match.’

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Meanwhile, Team India took a 1-0 series lead after bundling out Sri Lanka for 206 to clinch a 165-run win in its historic 600th Test match. Manav Suthar was instrumental in the spin attack, registering figures of 6/55 at an economy rate of 2.30 in his spell of 23.4 overs.

For Sri Lanka, Sonal Dinusha, who scored a century in the first innings, top-scored with a fighting 84 and formed a resilient 95-run stand for the fifth wicket with skipper Dhananjaya de Silave in the second innings, but their resistance was eventually ended by Manav Suthar as Sri Lanka were bowled out for 206.

Also Read: Rishabh Pant Sets Record for Fastest 100 Test Sixes, CM Rekha Gupta Sends Special Congratulations