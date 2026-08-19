Ladakh becomes the first UT in India to provide a 4% horizontal reservation for 'Outstanding Sportspersons' in direct recruitment for Group 'C' government jobs, an initiative by LG Vinai Kumar Saxena to promote sports as a secure career.

4% Horizontal Reservation for Sportspersons

With a clear focus on securing the future of young sportspersons and encouraging more youth in Ladakh to take up sports as a career, Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena accorded approval for 4 per cent horizontal reservation for "Outstanding Sportspersons" in direct recruitment to Group 'C' (Non-Gazetted) posts under the Administration of the Union Territory of Ladakh. With this, Ladakh becomes the first and the only UT in the country to provide a fixed 4 per cent reservation for sportspersons in government jobs. While other states/UTs do provide reservation/incentives under sports quota; they do not provide any statutory/specified reservation for the same, as per a press release.

New Reservation Rules Notified

Pursuant to the approval, the Administration has notified the Union Territory of Ladakh Outstanding Sportspersons (Horizontal Reservation in Direct Recruitment to Group 'C' non-gazetted Posts) Rules, 2026, providing a structured framework for extending the benefit of reservation to meritorious sportspersons, upon fulfilling all eligibility criteria including recruitment examination.

Who Qualifies as an 'Outstanding Sportsperson'?

"Outstanding Sportspersons" includes those who have represented a State or the Country in recognised National or International competitions, medal winners in Senior or Junior National Championships, medal winners in Khelo India Youth Games above 18 years, Khelo India Winter Games, Khelo India Para Games and Khelo India University Games, as well as eligible sportspersons who have represented their universities in recognised Inter-University competitions. Eligible chess achievers have also been included in accordance with the prescribed DoPT provisions.

The rules have been framed in pursuance of Clause 5.6 of the landmark Ladakh Sports Policy, 2026, approved by LG Saxena, on August 1, with the aim to nurture sporting excellence through assure financial support and incentives.

Understanding Horizontal Reservation

The 4 per cent reservation will operate as a horizontal reservation across all vertical categories of reservation. Horizontal reservation refers to the equal opportunity provided to all categories of beneficiaries such as women, SC/ST/the transgender community, individuals with disabilities, etc., cutting through the vertical categories. This implies that a candidate selected against the sports reservation will be adjusted against the vertical social category to which he or she belongs. The reservation will apply to direct recruitment to all Group 'C' posts under the Administration of UT Ladakh, except posts that may be specifically excluded by the Administration through notification.

A Commitment to Youth and Sports

"The initiative is aimed at ensuring that no talented youth in Ladakh is forced to give up sporting aspirations, because of the concerns about financial support or future employment, and that excellence in sports becomes a pathway to both pride and a secure career. The 4 per cent reservation for sportspersons in government jobs is a long-term commitment to our youth for an institutional support system to excel in the field of sports. Through reservation in government jobs, assured scholarships, cash incentives, modern infrastructure, scientific coaching and career opportunities, we are creating an ecosystem where talent is recognised, nurtured and rewarded without financial burden on families," L-G Saxena said.

Merit-Based Selection and Verification

The reservation framework places greater weight on higher-level sporting achievements and medal-winning performances. A separate Sports Merit List will be prepared for eligible candidates, with inter-se merit determined according to the level of competition and distinction achieved. Under the prescribed scoring matrix, an International medal-winning performance carries the highest weightage, followed by Senior National Championships/National Games, Junior National Championships, Inter-University/Khelo India University Games, and Khelo India Youth Games, Khelo India Winter Games and Khelo India Para Games. At every level, medal winners will rank higher than candidates with mere representation without a medal or position.

The rules also ensure transparency and verification in the selection process. The Department of Youth Services and Sports will constitute a three-member committee to assist the recruiting agency or appointing authority in examining the genuineness, recognition status and validity of certificates, competitions and sporting achievements submitted by candidates. The Sports Merit List will be based solely on sporting achievements. In case a candidate has more than one sporting achievement, only the highest achievement will be taken into account, with no additional weightage merely for winning multiple medals or securing multiple positions. (ANI)