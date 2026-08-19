Skipper Karan Sharma's unbeaten 92 off 48 balls led Kashi Rudras to a 15-run win against Gorakhpur Lions in the UP T20 League. Rudras posted 194/6 and restricted the Lions to 179/7, securing their second win of the campaign.

Two-time champions Kashi Rudras produced a strong all-round performance to secure a 15-run victory over Gorakhpur Lions in the UP T20 League at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, late on Tuesday. The win marked Kashi Rudras' second victory in three matches of their campaign, with skipper Karan Sharma once again leading from the front with a sensational unbeaten 92.

Sharma's Blitz Powers Rudras to Imposing Total

Put into bat, Kashi Rudras posted an imposing 194/6 in their 20 overs. After a steady start, the Rudras suffered a middle-order collapse and were reduced to 88/5 by the 10th over, but Karan Sharma took complete control of the innings. The captain remained unbeaten on 92 off just 48 balls, smashing four fours and nine sixes, to propel Rudras to a commanding total, according to a press release. Sahab Yuvraj Singh provided valuable support at the top of the order with a brisk 41 off 25 deliveries, while the late acceleration from Karan ensured Kashi finished strongly.

Lions' Chase Falters

In reply, Gorakhpur Lions were restricted to 179/7 in their 20 overs. Kashi Rudras' bowlers maintained pressure throughout the chase, with Vaibhav Chaudhary, Vijay Yadav ans Sunil Kumar claiming two wickets apiece. Karan Sharma also contributed with the ball, dismissing Prince Yadav at a critical juncture.

Captain's Performance Earns accolades

Karan's outstanding performance earned him the Player of the Match award and saw him reclaim the Orange Cap, with 161 runs from three matches. Having won the Orange Cap twice in the first three seasons, the skipper has once again established himself at the top of the tournament's run-scoring charts. The result further strengthens Kashi Rudras' title defence as they continue their pursuit of a third championship.

Kashi Rudras will next face Kanpur Superstars on Thursday, August 20 at the Ekana Stadium.