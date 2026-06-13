Legendary Indian shooter and coach Jaspal Rana passed away in New Delhi. His cousin mourned the loss, calling him an irreplaceable 'gem'. The family will perform the last rites in Varanasi. Rana was a decorated athlete and India's pistol coach.

Family Mourns 'Irreplaceable' Loss

Former Indian shooter and coach Jaspal Rana's cousin on Saturday expressed deep grief over his demise, saying the family was at a loss for words and that the nation has lost a rare talent who can never be replaced. He said the family was struggling to cope with the loss. He further added that the last rites would be performed in Varanasi, as the family gathers to bid a final farewell to the decorated shooter and coach. "We cannot compensate for the loss. This is such a time for the family that we are at a loss for words. But the country has also lost a gem. There can never be another one like him... We are going to Varanasi for the last rites," Jaspal's cousin told ANI.

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Passing Away in New Delhi

Jaspal passed away in New Delhi on Friday after battling health complications. He was admitted to Max Hospital in Saket, South Delhi, where he breathed his last, hospital officials confirmed.

Rana had reportedly fallen ill while returning from the ISSF World Cup in Munich on Thursday and later underwent a medical procedure in Delhi.

A Remarkable Legacy in Shooting

One of India's most decorated shooters, Rana leaves behind a remarkable legacy spanning more than three decades. He remains India's most successful Commonwealth Games athlete, having won an extraordinary 15 medals -- nine gold, four silver and two bronze -- across the 1994, 1998, 2002 and 2006 editions of the Games.

His achievements extended well beyond the Commonwealth stage. Rana secured four gold medals and one silver at the Asian Games, including a gold medal at the 1994 Hiroshima Asian Games and a historic haul of three gold medals at the 2006 Doha Asian Games. He also equalled the world record in the 25m Centre Fire Pistol event with an aggregate score of 590 during the 2006 Asian Games.

At the time of his death, Rana was serving as India's high-performance coach for pistol events. His contributions as both champion shooter and mentor have left an enduring mark on Indian sport.

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