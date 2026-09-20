Japan | Asian Games 2026: Cruise Ship Becomes Athletes’ HOME! | World Updates | Sports News

Asian Games 2026 has brought a first-of-its-kind accommodation setup in Japan, with the cruise ship Costa Serena transformed into a floating home for athletes and officials. Docked at Nagoya Port, the ship is hosting thousands of Games participants. But the unusual arrangement has also faced room-allocation and credential issues, putting the spotlight on Japan’s unique accommodation plan. 0:00 — ASIAN GAMES 2026: CRUISE SHIP BECOMES ATHLETES’ HOME 0:35 — COSTA SERENA HOSTS THOUSANDS AT NAGOYA PORT 1:10 — ROOM MIX-UPS & CHECK-IN ISSUES HIT FLOATING ATHLETES’ VILLAGE