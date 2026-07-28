CWG 2026: Gyaneshwari, Bindiya Power India to Double Glory in Weightlifting | Sports News

India's medal tally at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026 received another boost as Gyaneshwari Yadav won a silver medal and Bindiyarani Devi claimed bronze in weightlifting. Gyaneshwari dedicated her success to Mirabai Chanu, calling 'Mira Didi' her biggest inspiration after her maiden CWG silver.In this video:00:00 India Wins Two More Weightlifting Medals at CWG 202601:56 Gyaneshwari Yadav Claims Maiden Commonwealth Silver03:50 Bindiyarani Devi Wins Bronze, Credits & India's Medal Boost