CWG 2026: Gyaneshwari, Bindiya Power India to Double Glory in Weightlifting | Sports News

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CWG 2026: Gyaneshwari, Bindiya Power India to Double Glory in Weightlifting

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : Jul 28 2026, 10:01 AM IST
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India's medal tally at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026 received another boost as Gyaneshwari Yadav won a silver medal and Bindiyarani Devi claimed bronze in weightlifting. Gyaneshwari dedicated her success to Mirabai Chanu, calling 'Mira Didi' her biggest inspiration after her maiden CWG silver.In this video:00:00 India Wins Two More Weightlifting Medals at CWG 202601:56 Gyaneshwari Yadav Claims Maiden Commonwealth Silver03:50 Bindiyarani Devi Wins Bronze, Credits & India's Medal Boost

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