Arsenal vs Sporting Highlights: Gunners Grind Out Draw to Reach UCL Semi Finals

Arsenal held Sporting CP to a tense 0-0 draw to seal a 1-0 aggregate win in the UEFA Champions League. A defensive masterclass and disciplined performance ensured qualification as Arsenal booked their spot in the semi-finals despite a nervy night.0:00 - Arsenal hold Sporting CP to 0-0 draw1:15 - Defensive discipline becomes key weapon2:55 - Eighth clean sheet in UCL campaign

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