CAB president Sourav Ganguly launched a new HR management app for the association. The former India captain also praised Team India for their commanding victory in the first Test against Sri Lanka and discussed the upcoming second Test in Colombo.

Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Sourav Ganguly on Friday welcomed the launch of a new HR management app for the association, saying the digital platform will make things easier as the world moves towards greater digitisation. "It just helps things. That's it. The world has changed, it's become digital, so it just helps things," Ganguly told reporters on the sidelines of the launch of the CAB HR management app.

Ganguly on India's 'very good win'

The former India captain also spoke about India's upcoming second Test against Sri Lanka in Colombo and praised the team for their commanding victory in the opening Test in Galle. "Yes, it was a very good win. Batting first in these conditions is very crucial because later the wickets start turning. India made a big score in the first innings, so then only one team could win," Ganguly said.

India will look to carry the momentum from their victory in Galle into the second Test in Colombo. The second Test is set to begin in Colombo on Saturday, with India aiming to build on their impressive performance in the series opener.

Spin coach Sairaj Bahutule backs Kuldeep Yadav

Meanwhile, India spin bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule has backed Kuldeep Yadav's form ahead of the second Test against Sri Lanka, saying the left-arm wrist-spinner bowled extremely well in Galle despite having to adapt to the demands of the match. " He's been bowling extremely well. It's just that the situations that arose in Galle, he had to play a different role. So that's all he had to adapt to, and he tried his best to adapt to that role and tried to execute as much as possible," Bahutule said during the pre-match press conference.

Kuldeep was seen bowling with a flatter trajectory in Galle compared to his usual approach of giving the ball more air. Bahutule said the change was based on the conditions and the requirements of different stages of the game. "We had to see how the trajectory or the speeds work in every session. And as the days went by, and as there was a demand for different types of speeds and different types of trajectories, he definitely was making an effort to bowl that," he said.

Bahutule added that Kuldeep was operating according to his strengths as a wrist-spinner, despite the wicket becoming slower as the Test progressed. "He was playing his role. Each bowler has his own strengths. He was operating as a wrist-spinner in a way, where obviously the wicket got slower and slower each day. But I'm sure he was bowling the way he normally bowls," he added.

First Test Recap

Coming to the first Test, India defeated Sri Lanka by 165 runs, with Manav Suthar's maiden 10-wicket haul and Devdutt Padikkal's 167 in the first innings playing key roles in the victory. (ANI)