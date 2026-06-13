France defender William Saliba is set to miss team training before the FIFA World Cup opener due to back pain. He is on an individual recovery plan. The injury follows a strenuous season with Arsenal. Theo Hernandez and Aurelien Tchouameni are also rested.

France defender William Saliba will not be participating in the team's training ahead of the FIFA World Cup opener on Friday and will be following an individual programme for recovery from back pain, announced the French Football Federation (FFF). Saliba has experienced back pains in recent weeks, following a long, exhausting season with Arsenal, which saw the Gunners finally capture the Premier League title in 22 years, but end as runners-up to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the UEFA Champions League final. France coach Didier Deschamps had said recently that he would be fit in time for the World Cup.

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A statement from FFF, as quoted by Reuters, said, "William Saliba will not take part in the day's team training. Theo Hernandez is also rested as a precaution, as is Aurelien Tchouameni."

France's Group Stage Campaign

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France's FIFA World Cup squad

France's FIFA World Cup squad: -Goalkeepers: Mike Maignan, Robin Risser, Brice Samba. -Defenders: Lucas Digne, Malo Gusto, Lucas Hernandez, Theo Hernandez, Ibrahima Konate, Jules Kounde, Maxence Lacroix, William Saliba, Dayot Upamecano. -Midfielders: N'Golo Kante, Manu Kone, Adrien Rabiot, Aurelien Tchouameni, Warren Zaire-Emery. -Forwards: Maghnes Akliouche, Bradley Barcola, Rayan Cherki, Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Kylian Mbappe, Michael Olise, Marcus Thuram. (ANI)